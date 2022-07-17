ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

This Week with Bob Mueller: July 17, 2022

By Bob Mueller
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNeEA_0gia42iz00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dramatic surveillance video from inside the Uvalde, Texas elementary school at the center of a mass shooting has been released . It shows police officers waiting for more than an hour as the gunman kills 19 students at two teachers.

Cities with the least amount of home inventory in Tennessee

Drama unfolds in the latest January 6th commission hearing as the Vice Chair reports an attempt by former President Donald Trump to contact a witness, who chose not to answer the call and instead reported it to authorities.

Tennessee Democrats are a small minority but pledge to take on the GOP super majority in an effort to restore women’s reproductive rights – a battle they know will have no support from Republicans.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

President Joe Biden calls it a start as an historic bipartisan gun safety bill is signed into law.

COVID is not over , in fact, it is spreading at an alarming rate across the country and in the Volunteer State.

Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom

Senator Bill Hagerty served as ambassador to Japan during the Trump administration. He knew well the assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
State
Texas State
City
Nashville, TN
WKRN News 2

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Lindsey Graham’s reaction to a grand jury subpoena

It was about a week after the 2020 presidential race was called when Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of contacting him directly to question the validity of legally cast ballots. The GOP senator conceded that they had a conversation, but he called the underlying allegation “ridiculous.”
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Donald Trump
WKRN News 2

Decherd 18-year-old arrested for stabbing sister

DECHERD, Tenn. – An 18-year-old is in custody after allegedly stabbing his sister over the weekend. According to the Decherd Police Department, officers responded to a stabbing call on Kelly Drive around midnight Sunday, July 16. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman with an obvious wound to her upper abdomen.
DECHERD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRN News 2

Missouri man killed in West Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and several others were taken to local hospitals following a crash in West Nashville. It happened on Highway 100, near Natchez Trace Parkway, late Monday night. Authorities say a Chrysler minivan attempted to pass a Honda Accord and a Ford F-250...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

TN kid found safe after missing more than a year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County teenager has been found safe more than 13 months after Tennessee authorities issued an Endangered Child Alert. Carter Neal, 13, was reported safe by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday morning. His 16-year-old sister, Lainey Anderson, was located back in January. 📧...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Woman charged in TBI theft case out of Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gordonsville woman has been indicted following an investigation into stolen money from an estate she oversaw. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says in June 2019, agents opened an investigation into the theft at the request of the office of the 15th District Attorney General. Over the course of the investigation, agents determined 56-year-old Lois Vance misdirected more than $250,000 from the estate for her own benefit.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy