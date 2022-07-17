ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0gia285l00 There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States -- and that number continues to grow every day.

Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 25,259 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 243 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- North Carolina has the 14th lowest death rate per capita.

Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Although the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is lower in North Carolina than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are not.

To date, there have been 2,895,544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, equal to 27,886 infections per 100,000 people -- compared to 26,798 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.

Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are far more likely to die from the virus than younger Americans, if infected. In North Carolina, 16.7% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.

All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of July 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Infections per 100,000 people Total infections 65 and older pop.
1 Arizona 426 30,572 29,920 2,145,765 18.0%
2 Mississippi 420 12,546 28,424 848,886 16.4%
3 Alabama 405 19,804 28,277 1,382,137 17.4%
4 Tennessee 396 26,780 31,751 2,149,540 16.7%
5 West Virginia 393 7,091 29,872 539,431 20.5%
6 Arkansas 385 11,608 29,134 878,058 17.4%
7 New Jersey 383 34,112 28,317 2,522,649 16.6%
8 New Mexico 380 7,972 27,361 573,339 18.0%
9 Louisiana 374 17,437 26,813 1,249,458 16.0%
10 Michigan 370 36,982 26,206 2,619,533 17.7%
11 Georgia 368 38,685 25,358 2,667,557 14.3%
12 Oklahoma 367 14,473 27,713 1,092,763 16.1%
13 Nevada 367 11,127 25,890 785,595 16.2%
14 Kentucky 364 16,249 31,802 1,421,037 16.9%
15 Florida 359 76,404 30,998 6,602,374 20.9%
16 Pennsylvania 358 45,888 23,671 3,031,550 18.7%
17 Indiana 358 23,962 26,757 1,790,544 16.1%
18 South Carolina 355 18,055 30,951 1,573,585 18.2%
19 New York 354 69,157 29,042 5,675,542 16.9%
20 Rhode Island 342 3,615 36,398 384,845 17.7%
21 Missouri 340 20,814 24,852 1,522,570 17.2%
22 South Dakota 333 2,940 27,850 245,705 17.4%
23 Ohio 333 38,920 24,529 2,867,291 17.5%
24 Montana 325 3,450 27,237 289,345 19.5%
25 Wyoming 317 1,834 28,667 165,619 17.1%
26 Delaware 310 2,998 29,787 288,092 19.5%
27 Connecticut 309 11,055 23,460 838,159 17.6%
28 Kansas 308 8,961 27,901 812,329 16.4%
29 Iowa 307 9,703 25,473 803,961 17.5%
30 Massachusetts 305 21,035 28,056 1,936,447 17.0%
31 Texas 304 87,276 25,148 7,217,955 12.9%
32 Illinois 304 38,671 27,273 3,474,890 16.1%
33 North Dakota 302 2,296 33,193 252,296 15.8%
34 Idaho 285 4,993 26,734 468,973 16.2%
35 Wisconsin 255 14,840 29,968 1,742,214 17.5%
36 Maryland 246 14,852 19,055 1,151,423 15.9%
37 Virginia 244 20,757 22,332 1,902,139 15.9%
38 North Carolina 243 25,259 27,886 2,895,544 16.7%
39 Minnesota 235 13,161 27,828 1,561,487 16.3%
40 California 232 91,930 25,953 10,266,226 14.8%
41 Colorado 225 12,842 27,383 1,559,633 14.7%
42 Nebraska 225 4,347 26,239 506,223 16.1%
43 Washington D.C. 198 1,355 23,237 159,055 12.4%
44 New Hampshire 192 2,604 24,650 334,373 18.6%
45 Oregon 188 7,862 19,725 826,600 18.2%
46 Maine 184 2,462 20,330 272,102 21.3%
47 Washington 177 13,362 22,454 1,692,004 15.9%
48 Alaska 170 1,252 35,832 264,237 12.4%
49 Utah 153 4,847 31,311 989,767 11.4%
50 Hawaii 106 1,512 21,496 305,348 19.0%
51 Vermont 104 654 20,252 126,839 20.1%

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Wyoming

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Missouri Stacks Up

An estimated 222,682,315 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.1% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Missouri, 56.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average. Lower than average vaccination rates in Missouri appear to be attributable in […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Connecticut

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Gun Sales Are Collapsing in Pennsylvania

Gun sales in America, as estimated by background checks, jumped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained high until well into 2021. Several days and weeks in that period set all-time records. Total sales were 28,369,750 in 2019 and 39,659315 in 2020. These figures come from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
South Carolina State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 88,027,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin metropolitan area, which covers parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, a total of 2,435,905 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,543 confirmed infections for every […]
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Immigrants

Nearly 45 million people born in other countries are currently living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Over half are naturalized U.S. citizens, with the remainder lawful residents — such as refugees, foreign students, and permanent residents — or unauthorized migrants.  The United States has long been a destination for foreign […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

The Town With the Highest Rental Rate, in Every State

For the first time in the nation’s history, median monthly rents in the United States crossed the $2,000 mark. According to a report from real estate listing site Redfin, the median rent on all apartments listed nationwide rose 15% compared to a year ago. For those millions of Americans who do not have the stability […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in West Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in South Carolina

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 88,027,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan area, located in Pennsylvania, a total of 127,315 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,420 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 — and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan area, which covers parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland, […]
CECIL COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Common Identity Theft Is in Rhode Island

Identity theft is on the rise in the United States. According to the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network report, the number of reported cases more than doubled from about 650,500 in 2019 to 1.39 million in 2020. Identity theft cases continued to grow nationwide in 2021 when a total of 1.43 million cases were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

There have been 88,027,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan area, which covers parts of Virginia and North Carolina, a total of 376,162 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,844 confirmed infections […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

Hottest Places in the US Right Now

On July 10, 1913, a temperature of 134.1°F was recorded at the Furnace Creek Ranch in California’s Death Valley — the world’s highest air temperature on record. Furnace Creek has had temperatures above 129°F multiple times since then, most recently in August of 2020 and July of 2021. The summer heat waves of 2021 resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Big Cities Where the Fewest Veterans Live

There are over 17.8 million military veterans living in the United States. These men and women, who have sacrificed more for their country than most lifelong civilians ever will, reside in cities and towns across the country, and are an important part of the social and economic fabric of their communities.  Young Americans enlist in […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

125K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy