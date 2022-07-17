This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Montana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States -- and that number continues to grow every day.
Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Montana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they are nationwide. Across the state, 3,450 people have died from the coronavirus, equal to about 325 deaths for every 100,000 people. Of all states -- and Washington D.C. -- Montana has the 24th highest death rate per capita.
Any number of factors contribute to variations in COVID-19 fatalities per capita across the United States. One of them is the per capita infection rate. Although the number of deaths attributable to the virus per capita is higher in Montana than it is nationwide, COVID-19 infections per capita are not.
To date, there have been 289,345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montana, equal to 27,237 infections per 100,000 people -- in line with 26,798 infections per 100,000 people nationwide.
Though it is not always the case, states with higher than average COVID-19 deaths per capita are often also home to larger high-risk populations. One such group is retirement-age Americans, who are far more likely to die from the virus than younger Americans, if infected. In Montana, 19.5% of the population are 65 and older. Nationwide, 16.5% of the population fall into that age group.
All COVID-19 data used in the story is current as of July 13, 2022.
These are all the counties in Montana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).
|Rank
|State
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|Infections per 100,000 people
|Total infections
|65 and older pop.
|1
|Arizona
|426
|30,572
|29,920
|2,145,765
|18.0%
|2
|Mississippi
|420
|12,546
|28,424
|848,886
|16.4%
|3
|Alabama
|405
|19,804
|28,277
|1,382,137
|17.4%
|4
|Tennessee
|396
|26,780
|31,751
|2,149,540
|16.7%
|5
|West Virginia
|393
|7,091
|29,872
|539,431
|20.5%
|6
|Arkansas
|385
|11,608
|29,134
|878,058
|17.4%
|7
|New Jersey
|383
|34,112
|28,317
|2,522,649
|16.6%
|8
|New Mexico
|380
|7,972
|27,361
|573,339
|18.0%
|9
|Louisiana
|374
|17,437
|26,813
|1,249,458
|16.0%
|10
|Michigan
|370
|36,982
|26,206
|2,619,533
|17.7%
|11
|Georgia
|368
|38,685
|25,358
|2,667,557
|14.3%
|12
|Oklahoma
|367
|14,473
|27,713
|1,092,763
|16.1%
|13
|Nevada
|367
|11,127
|25,890
|785,595
|16.2%
|14
|Kentucky
|364
|16,249
|31,802
|1,421,037
|16.9%
|15
|Florida
|359
|76,404
|30,998
|6,602,374
|20.9%
|16
|Pennsylvania
|358
|45,888
|23,671
|3,031,550
|18.7%
|17
|Indiana
|358
|23,962
|26,757
|1,790,544
|16.1%
|18
|South Carolina
|355
|18,055
|30,951
|1,573,585
|18.2%
|19
|New York
|354
|69,157
|29,042
|5,675,542
|16.9%
|20
|Rhode Island
|342
|3,615
|36,398
|384,845
|17.7%
|21
|Missouri
|340
|20,814
|24,852
|1,522,570
|17.2%
|22
|South Dakota
|333
|2,940
|27,850
|245,705
|17.4%
|23
|Ohio
|333
|38,920
|24,529
|2,867,291
|17.5%
|24
|Montana
|325
|3,450
|27,237
|289,345
|19.5%
|25
|Wyoming
|317
|1,834
|28,667
|165,619
|17.1%
|26
|Delaware
|310
|2,998
|29,787
|288,092
|19.5%
|27
|Connecticut
|309
|11,055
|23,460
|838,159
|17.6%
|28
|Kansas
|308
|8,961
|27,901
|812,329
|16.4%
|29
|Iowa
|307
|9,703
|25,473
|803,961
|17.5%
|30
|Massachusetts
|305
|21,035
|28,056
|1,936,447
|17.0%
|31
|Texas
|304
|87,276
|25,148
|7,217,955
|12.9%
|32
|Illinois
|304
|38,671
|27,273
|3,474,890
|16.1%
|33
|North Dakota
|302
|2,296
|33,193
|252,296
|15.8%
|34
|Idaho
|285
|4,993
|26,734
|468,973
|16.2%
|35
|Wisconsin
|255
|14,840
|29,968
|1,742,214
|17.5%
|36
|Maryland
|246
|14,852
|19,055
|1,151,423
|15.9%
|37
|Virginia
|244
|20,757
|22,332
|1,902,139
|15.9%
|38
|North Carolina
|243
|25,259
|27,886
|2,895,544
|16.7%
|39
|Minnesota
|235
|13,161
|27,828
|1,561,487
|16.3%
|40
|California
|232
|91,930
|25,953
|10,266,226
|14.8%
|41
|Colorado
|225
|12,842
|27,383
|1,559,633
|14.7%
|42
|Nebraska
|225
|4,347
|26,239
|506,223
|16.1%
|43
|Washington D.C.
|198
|1,355
|23,237
|159,055
|12.4%
|44
|New Hampshire
|192
|2,604
|24,650
|334,373
|18.6%
|45
|Oregon
|188
|7,862
|19,725
|826,600
|18.2%
|46
|Maine
|184
|2,462
|20,330
|272,102
|21.3%
|47
|Washington
|177
|13,362
|22,454
|1,692,004
|15.9%
|48
|Alaska
|170
|1,252
|35,832
|264,237
|12.4%
|49
|Utah
|153
|4,847
|31,311
|989,767
|11.4%
|50
|Hawaii
|106
|1,512
|21,496
|305,348
|19.0%
|51
|Vermont
|104
|654
|20,252
|126,839
|20.1%
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
Comments / 0