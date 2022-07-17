38 women’s soccer players benefit from Florida Citrus Sports’ NIL deal

When Arsenal and Chelsea take to the field at Camping World Stadium on July 23 for the Florida Cup, soccer fans worldwide will be tuned in to check out the English Premier League rivals.

To capitalize on the anticipation for a pair of FC series matches, 38 women’s soccer players from 10 college programs across the state will participate in a social media campaign highlighting the event.

It’s all part of a partnership between Florida Citrus Sports and Dreamfield to capitalize on the growing industry of name, image and likeness.

“You’re fascinated, as anybody would be around the country, that’s interested in marketing, impressions, exposure and eyeballs,” explained FCS CEO Steve Hogan. “You’re interested in where this goes and what opportunities it presents, so from that perspective, we’re dipping our toe in the water as a marketer would.

“We’re approaching it as this is another opportunity to gain exposure and market that potentially is a win-win for a student-athlete.”

This is the first time that Florida Citrus Sports, which hosts events like the Florida Classic, WrestleMania and the Cheez-It and Vrbo Citrus bowls at Camping World Stadium, has teamed up with a NIL company. Dreamfield is based in Orlando and has spent the past year creating marketing opportunities for college athletes.

Florida Citrus Sports has teamed up with Dreamfield to create a social media campaign with 38 women's soccer athletes from 10 different college programs across the state to promote the upcoming Florida Cup series with English Premier League teams Arsenal and Chelsea. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel)

Florida State’s Cristina Roque and Clara Robbins, UCF’s Darya Rajaee, FAU’s Gi Krstec and North Florida’s Lauren Weiss are among some of the participating players. The schools range from Florida and Miami to Rollins College, Jacksonville University and Nova Southeastern University.

The athletes must upload one to two posts highlighting the upcoming Cup matches on their social media platforms throughout July.

One of the significant advantages of using college athletes as influencers is audience reach.

NOVA’s Bella Ramirez has 31,000 followers on Instagram and 466,700 followers on TikTok, while UCF’s Anna Henderson has 38,400 followers on TikTok.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.