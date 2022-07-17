ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India begin chase of 260 in ODI series decider vs England LIVE!

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver-by-over commentary and in-play clips from...

www.skysports.com

SkySports

Germany Women vs Austria Women: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for Die Nationalelf to not fear failure in Euro 2022 quarter-final

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has warned her side "can't fear failure" ahead of taking on neighbours Austria in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals. Eight-time Euro winners Germany will arrive at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday evening aiming to better their shock last-eight exit five years ago. Having lifted the...
SPORTS
SkySports

Heather Knight: Commonwealth Games can be cricket's showcase for Olympics

Heather Knight admits England's Twenty20 team can help push cricket towards being an Olympic sport again. England start their three-match T20 programme with South Africa in Chelmsford on Thursday holding an unassailable 8-2 lead in the multi-format series, but the skipper is already thinking about the impact playing at the Commonwealth Games could have for the sport as a whole.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Odi#Cricket#Decider
SkySports

Novak Djokovic's US Open hopes suffer blow after tournament vows to respect US government policy on Covid-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.
TENNIS
Sports
SkySports

LPGA Tour: Free live YouTube stream from Evian Championship as major season continues in France

The women's golf major season continues this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' free live YouTube stream. This week's event in France kicks off a month-long stretch of LPGA Tour golf in Europe, with all of the world's top five and 14 of the 15 LPGA Tour winners in 2022 all part of a star-studded line-up.
GOLF
SkySports

Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace: Anthony Martial scores one, makes another as United keep up perfect pre-season

Anthony Martial produced an eye-catching performance as he scored one and made another to help Man Utd sweep aside Crystal Palace 3-1 at the MCG. In another performance of quality and high tempo at one of the world's finest grounds, United kept up their 100 per cent start to pre-season with Martial again on target after scoring in both of their previous wins over Melbourne Victory and Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Sussex Stakes: Baaeed, Coroebus and Alcohol Free set for Glorious Goodwood clash as top stars all stand their ground

A mouth-watering renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes remains on the cards after Baaeed, Coroebus and Alcohol Free all stood their ground for the Goodwood showpiece. Baaeed needs little introduction after recording his fourth Group One triumph in a row with victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, having returned to action this season in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
SPORTS
SkySports

Celtic: Aaron Mooy and Moritz Jenz join Scottish Premiership champions

Celtic have completed the double signing of Australia international Aaron Mooy and Lorient defender Moritz Jenz. Mooy, 31, was a free agent following his departure from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port and had held talks with several other clubs before opting for a move to Parkhead. The midfielder has...
WORLD

