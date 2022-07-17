India begin chase of 260 in ODI series decider vs England LIVE!

Jake Wightman clinched a stunning 1500m gold medal at the World Championships - with dad Geoff commentating on his shock victory. The 28-year-old won Great Britain's first gold in Eugene on Tuesday night, which was announced at Hayward Field by his dad and coach Geoff. Wightman won in three minutes...
UEFA says it has reported 290 abusive posts to social media companies during the group stage of the Women's Euros, with England, Spain, France and Italy the teams most targeted. UEFA launched a new monitoring portal at the beginning of the tournament with the aim of monitoring, reporting and remedying...
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has warned her side "can't fear failure" ahead of taking on neighbours Austria in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals. Eight-time Euro winners Germany will arrive at the Brentford Community Stadium on Thursday evening aiming to better their shock last-eight exit five years ago. Having lifted the...
Heather Knight admits England's Twenty20 team can help push cricket towards being an Olympic sport again. England start their three-match T20 programme with South Africa in Chelmsford on Thursday holding an unassailable 8-2 lead in the multi-format series, but the skipper is already thinking about the impact playing at the Commonwealth Games could have for the sport as a whole.
Pep Guardiola says he is disappointed Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan are not part of Manchester City's pre-season tour of the USA, admitting their absence contributes to "incredible problems" for his team. City are currently in Houston, where they are preparing to take on Club America on Thursday...
Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.
Wednesday's quarter-final was the toughest test Sarina Wiegman's England have faced so far. As soon as Spain scored, this was the time where everything they have learned under the Dutch coach was about to come into play. In previous tournaments, the Lionesses may have become overawed by the occasion. Much...
Domestic action returns to Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday with all-weather meetings from Lingfield and Southwell accompanying Grade One jumping Stateside. 2:45 Lingfield - Morrison and Balding contest hot handicap. Three-year-old take on older opponents in a competitive renewal of the Follow @attheraces On Twitter Handicap (2:45) at Lingfield on...
The women's golf major season continues this week at the Amundi Evian Championship, with all four rounds available via Sky Sports' free live YouTube stream. This week's event in France kicks off a month-long stretch of LPGA Tour golf in Europe, with all of the world's top five and 14 of the 15 LPGA Tour winners in 2022 all part of a star-studded line-up.
Anthony Martial produced an eye-catching performance as he scored one and made another to help Man Utd sweep aside Crystal Palace 3-1 at the MCG. In another performance of quality and high tempo at one of the world's finest grounds, United kept up their 100 per cent start to pre-season with Martial again on target after scoring in both of their previous wins over Melbourne Victory and Liverpool.
A mouth-watering renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes remains on the cards after Baaeed, Coroebus and Alcohol Free all stood their ground for the Goodwood showpiece. Baaeed needs little introduction after recording his fourth Group One triumph in a row with victory in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, having returned to action this season in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Jules Kounde has been left out of Sevilla's pre-season training camp in Portugal as Chelsea continue talks to sign the defender. Chelsea have had a verbal agreement with Kounde since June. He has been admired by Tuchel for some time, having been linked with the Blues in last summer's transfer window.
Mary Earps - 7 Dealt confidently but comfortably with Spain's attacking play and was left with no chance from Esther Gonzalez's goal. Nearly caught out by Athenea del Castillo from what may have been an unintended lob before recovering to scramble clear. Was often pressured by the Spain frontline but by and large dealt with it comfortably.
Rangers have banned a spectator from attending games at Ibrox after they were ejected from the stadium for making Nazi salutes during their pre-season match against West Ham. Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the match, in which Rangers won 3-1. An Ibrox spokesperson said: "We are...
Lewis Hamilton has reaffirmed his hopes of fighting for a first victory of the season at this weekend's French Grand Prix, with Mercedes teasing an extensive car upgrade as they bid to close the gap to the front. While Hamilton and Mercedes have endured a poor first half of the...
A trip to France for the Prix Rothschild is next on the agenda for Ralph Beckett's Falmouth heroine Prosperous Voyage. The daughter of Zoffany was placed twice behind superstar filly Inspiral as a juvenile and kicked off her three-year-old campaign by finishing a neck second to Cachet in the 1000 Guineas.
Jonas Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar in the last big mountain stage of this year's Tour de France to close in on a maiden title. Vingegaard went on to claim a second stage win of the race - following his success at the...
Local businessman Paul Richardson says he and former Barcelona striker Maxi Lopez hope to complete a deal to buy Birmingham within the next three weeks. The consortium were reportedly competing with former Watford owner Laurence Bassini to purchase the Blues from current owners Birmingham Sport Holdings (BSHL). They have now...
Hollie Doyle runs the rule over her four rides at Ascot on Saturday and reveals her fancy for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, live on Sky Sports Racing. The drop in class should put Jumbly in the mix in the Group Three Longines Valiant Stakes (2.25) at Ascot on Saturday.
Celtic have completed the double signing of Australia international Aaron Mooy and Lorient defender Moritz Jenz. Mooy, 31, was a free agent following his departure from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port and had held talks with several other clubs before opting for a move to Parkhead. The midfielder has...
