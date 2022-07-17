India begin chase of 260 in ODI series decider vs England LIVE!

Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO