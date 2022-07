Errol Spence Jr. expects the undefeated lightweight contender he promotes to have to take a comparable path to the one Spence traveled toward his first title shot. Spence sees Frank Martin as a high-risk opponent that most top lightweights would just as soon avoid. If the top boxers in Martin’s division won’t willingly fight him, much the way established welterweights wouldn’t fight Spence on his way up, Spence suspects that the undefeated southpaw from Indianapolis will have to become a mandatory challenger for one of the four major sanctioning organizations to get his championship chance.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO