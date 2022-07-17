ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Willis returns to Die Hard filming location in rare social media appearance following aphasia diagnosis

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
 4 days ago
In a rare social media appearance, Bruce Willis can be seen visiting an iconic Die Hard filming location.

The actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a video on Instagram of Bruce visiting the Fox Plaza in California.

The building, which was renamed the Nakatomi Plaza in the film, was where Bruce’s character, detective John McClane, took down a group of terrorists who had captured hostages in the high rise.

In the black-and-white clip, Bruce is standing on top of the skyscraper, enjoying the view. Scenes from the 1988 classic also play out in the video.

In March, the star’s family announced that he would be stepping away from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

Aphasia is a form of brain damage that impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

They continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

