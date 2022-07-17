ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Raab reveals who he was really winking at during PMQs clash with ‘Angie Rayner’

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago
Dominic Raab has claimed he wasn’t winking at Angela Rayner during a recent PMQs, instead claiming he aimed the expression at Ian Murray.

The deputy prime minister was criticised by some after the incident, accused of “sexism” toward Labour’s deputy leader.

“I was winking at Ian Murray, who was by Angie Rayner, I’ve got to say, Angie Rayner is great value in all of this,” Mr Raab said.

He went on to explain that he did so after “something was said” about Ms Rayner standing in a leadership contest against Keir Starmer.

