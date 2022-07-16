Car crashes into Erie apartment

A car crashed into an apartment Saturday morning leaving quite a mess. This happened around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Pine Avenue.

According to police, there was one person inside the house who was not injured.

The driver was also not hurt. Authorities say the city will take action to repair the property along side the property manager.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

