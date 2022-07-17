ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Cass County Tourism Committee working to revitalize their group

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Tourism planning committee is working to revitalize their group and develop a cohesive county-wide strategy for tourism promotion. The group is particularly interested in increasing representation from areas of the county outside of Atlantic.

For more than a decade, Kenner Baxter of Marne has led Cass County Tourism as a volunteer. For the past number of years, the Cass County Board of Supervisors have provided $5,000 in funding to Cass County Tourism annually. The funding has been used primarily for county event marketing including brochures, print ads, and radio ads about events such as the county fair, mud races, Whaletown, and Cass County Parks and Conservation events. Minimal funding has also been used to reimburse Baxter for the costs of attending regional and state tourism events, where she has represented Cass County.

As of Spring 2022, Baxter has shared she plans to step away from Cass County Tourism. However, before she departs, she’s working to ensure there is a plan for tourism promotion in the county to continue and grow.

Anyone interested in promoting Cass County as a destination worth a visit is invited to attend the Cass County Tourism committee’s next meeting on Monday, July 18, from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. At the meeting, the group will be discussing potential long-term strategies for coordinating Cass County tourism promotion after Baxter’s departure.

Those interested in attending the meeting are encouraged to RSVP to Kenner Baxter at kennermc@metc.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisor Meeting Update

(Greenfield) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman provided the Adair County Board of Supervisors with a maintenance and activity report at Wednesday’s meeting. *Kauffman stated Nevada Avenue south of the Orient curve is done and will get one more layer of rock other than what the county applied. *Kauffman says...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic, IA
Government
City
Marne, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Atlantic, IA
Cass County, IA
Government
County
Cass County, IA
1380kcim.com

State Auditor, Rob Sand, Scheduled For Several Stops In Western Iowa Thursday

State Auditor, Rob Sand, is making several stops in western Iowa tomorrow (Thursday) as he travels the state on his annual Townhall Tour. Sand begins the day in Mills County in Glenwood with visits to Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties before heading to Missouri Valley City Park in Harrison County. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Sand will speak with constituents about his office’s work and showcase areas where they have saved Iowa taxpayers money by rooting out misuse of public funds and implementing the Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program. The Townhall Tour takes Sand next to Harlan in Shelby County, where he will give a similar presentation from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Potters Park. Sand is in Audubon at Albert the Bull Park from 4:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and finishes the day in Atlantic at Atlantic City Park from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each town hall is open for the public to attend.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board discusses legal action over renovation project general contractor

(Audubon) A closed session was held at the end of the Audubon School Board’s latest meeting to discuss possible action on litigation. This is in regards to the general contractor that pulled out of the school’s renovation project. As Superintendent Eric Trager phrases it, they are discussing what their options are for rectifying the situation. “Just so people know we are not going to simply take what happened, the fact that they bid a contract, were awarded a contract, and then didn’t perform on that contract. We are not going to take that lying down. We are going to have to go after them for some compensation.”
AUDUBON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#County Fairs#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Cass Co
Western Iowa Today

Retail Coach Updates Atlantic City Council on Retail Business Recruitment Progress

(Atlantic) Austin Farmer, Project Director for Retail Coach, appeared at Wednesday’s Atlantic City Council meeting and provided an update on business recruitment. The City Council hired the business recruiting firm to identify retail opportunities within the city, recruit retailers, coach the community, help fill gaps, and ultimately act as an extension to the current staff, particularly how it relates to retail.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Fire Department receiving new equipment

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council approved two purchases for equipment by the fire department during a meeting on Monday. $40,458 of ARPA funds were used to obtain 40 sets of rescue gloves and wildland extrication clothing. The rest of the new equipment comes from the general fund. From the general fund $160,332 went to new helmets, hoods, gloves, pants, boots, and coats.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cooling Stations Open in Cass County

(Cass Co.) With excessive heat expected to persist through this workweek, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat. In Atlantic, the Nishna Valley YMCA at 1100 Maple Street is open from 4:30am to 8:30pm Monday thru Thursday and 4:30am to 6:30pm on Friday. Libraries throughout Cass County will also be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours.
CASS COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
Western Iowa Today

Carroll Refuse to receive gas surcharge from City of Audubon

(Audubon) The City of Audubon will be paying an extra $500 per month to Carroll Refuse. A fuel surcharge request was approved by the City Council this week. “Carroll Refuse came to the council asking that since the fuel prices are so high to institute a temporary fuel surcharge so the council approved it. It’s in effect until fuel prices go down to $3.95 per gallon. Then that surcharge will come off.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Noble Initiative Foundation announces fundraising progress for Griswold Childcare Development Center

(Griswold) Officials with Noble Initiative Foundation held a press conference this morning to discuss the fundraising progress for the Griswold Childcare Development Center. Jared Wyman, President, said thus far they have raised nearly 70-percent of the project through private donations and grant funding. The Noble Initiative Foundation was formed in 2018 after the Noble Center United Methodist Church closed its doors and donated the remaining funds to develop a local childcare center serving Griswold families and the surrounding communities.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy