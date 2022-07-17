Need fresh eggs? Exeter man creates online map highlighting local sources

EXETER – Necessity is the mother of invention and for Exeter resident Kris Doane, that necessity was fresh eggs.

“We love fresh eggs. At any time we’ll have two dozen, one fresh, one hard boiled,” said Doane, whose family includes partner Nicole, son Alex, 15 and daughter Katrina, 12.

But it wasn’t just love of fresh eggs in general that led to Doane’s invention, Fresh Eggs of the Seacoast Area at bit.ly/seacoast-eggs, an interactive egg finder, it was his son Alex’s need to make his favorite dish.

“Alex is really into making this one dish, a classic Chinese dish with eggs and tomato and he’ll only use fresh eggs. So, we needed more fresh eggs. We’d stop at a roadside stand, but then I’d forget where they are. We’d been going to Brookvale Pines Farm in Fremont and they have great eggs, but it wasn’t as convenient. I thought it would be great to find out where all the fresh eggs are. Then I thought, 'I’ll make a map' and if I ask people and share it, I’ll get community resources, too."

On June 24, Doane used Google Maps to create his map, where local egg seekers can see both a list of roadside stands, farms and stores, and those locations pinned on a visual map, an idea he’s used before.

“It started with yard sales. I’d make a map and list all the places we wanted to go and plan out the morning. I knew I could share the map. You can also change the default view and see the roads,” Doane said.

He then set out to tap into those community resources.

“I joined every local Facebook page I could find - the Hamptons, Fremont, Stratham. I just copied and pasted my post about the map. The Exeter Community Forum page pinned the post to the top," he said.

Word spread quickly. As of July 8, the egg map lists 82 roadside stands and farms, and nine stores selling fresh eggs, and has had more than 4,337 views.

“We list the local family cooler with eggs at the end of the road and small family farms, people who have chickens in their backyards. A number of them also have vegetables for sale and I tried to add that," Doane said. "There are also families that don’t always have eggs so they said I could put their phone number to call ahead.”

In at least one town, egg sellers have to be a bit stealth about egg exposure.

“In Kingston, they don’t leave eggs out for people to pick up and pay because there was an egg thief. You have to ask," he said.

Doane said that he’s not driving around the area seeking out new egg sources to add, but relies on the community to send him information, getting most of his leads from Facebook. Still, there’s an occasional sighting while out and about, and egg spotting has become a bit of a family hobby.

“We were out on the weekend and passed by a place and my girlfriend said, ‘Are they on your map?’”

Doane said he’s seen and tried all kinds of eggs with differences in size, color and flavor, priced $3 to $5 per dozen, and all with that great flavor that you can only get when eggs are fresh.

“Because they’re fresh, always ask if they’ve been washed,” he said, “If you don’t wash them, you can leave them out of the refrigerator.”

So what’s being washed away? When a hen lays an egg, they create a coating on the shell called the egg cuticle, a.k.a. “egg bloom.” The coating protects it from bacteria, allowing the chicks to develop. Unfertilized, unwashed eggs will stay fresh longer both because they are protected from outside contamination and because the layer keeps them moist.

Commercial eggs like those found in the supermarket are also pasteurized to kill bacteria, but should still be stored in the refrigerator. Both fresh and pasteurized eggs can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 6 weeks. If unwashed, fresh eggs from a roadside stand or local farm can be stored at room temperature for up to two weeks. Washed eggs should be stored in the refrigerator.

The rapid growth of both the egg source list and increasing views means that Fresh Eggs of the Seacoast Area is likely to keep growing and Doane said that he could use some helping hands.

“I’d like to find people to help maintain it. I’m more of an idea guy than a manager, so I’ll need people to help with the upkeep," he said.

To access Fresh Eggs of Seacoast Area, go to https://bit.ly/seacoast-eggs. To volunteer to help maintain the map or to send a listing for a fresh egg source, email Kris Doane at kris.doane@gmail.com

Make Alex Doane’s favorited stir-fried tomato and eggs recipe.

Stir-Fried Tomato & Eggs

From Alex Doane

This scrambled egg and tomato dish is common in China, including in Shanghai where Alex was born. The Shaoxing rice wine is optional, but does add some depth of flavor. You can substitute a dry sherry to mimic the wine’s slightly sweet flavor.

Ingredients

Egg Mixture

4 large fresh eggs

1/2 scant teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine, optional

3 dashes ground white pepper

Tomato mixture

8 oz. fresh tomato, cut into wedges

1 teaspoon sugar

2 tablespoons water

3 tablespoons cooking oil

Directions

1. Break the eggs into a bowl and use a pair of chopsticks or a fork to beat the eggs. Add salt, sesame oil, Shaoxing wine and ground white pepper. Beat and stir to mix well.

2. Heat up a wok with 2 tablespoons cooking oil. Add the egg mixture into the wok and use your spatula to spread the eggs. Keep stirring until the eggs form lumps. Gently break the lumps into smaller pieces. As soon as the eggs are lightly cooked, dish out and set aside.

3. Clean the wok and heat it up again with 1 tablespoon cooking oil. Add the tomato wedges into the wok and do a few quick stirs. Add the sugar and water into the tomatoes. Cover it with the lid and let cook for about 30 seconds. Transfer the eggs into the tomatoes, stir-fry for 30 seconds, dish out and serve immediately.