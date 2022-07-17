ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Before and after: an extended 1930s home with quirky creative touches

By Karen Wilson
Real Homes
Real Homes
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUYlZ_0giZw6sX00
(Image credit: Katie Lee)

Patience has been a virtue for Kate and Craig Moorhouse, who have waited 15 years to create their dream ground-floor extension. After renting a Victorian terraced house in the bustling but pricey Manchester suburb of Chorlton, they moved five minutes away to the quieter enclave of Firswood, where they’d found an abundance of 1930s semis with driveways and gardens that would’ve fetched a premium where they used to live.

After whittling down their shortlist, they settled on a 1930s house in a quiet location. 'With plans to have a baby, we didn’t think about extending,' says Kate. 'Instead we focused on ripping out the smelly carpets, rewiring, replacing the back boiler, fixing the roof and updating the kitchen and bathroom.'

Their new home had scope for an ambitious remodel, but these plans went on the back burner with the arrival of son Herbie. ‘It was a while before we could afford to really change the layout of our home, and it started with trying to fit in a downstairs loo,' says Craig. 'Other neighbours had installed one under the stairs, but it would’ve been tight. As there was a garage with asbestos roof at the side, it made sense to knock it down and add a side return extension – which would give us an office and utility, too.'

The side extension was finished in six weeks – then lockdown hit. Nine weeks later, the couple finished the hob with a new rear extension, completing their plans for a Scandi-style open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. Below, Kate and Craig explain how they pulled it off.

The kitchen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdvIw_0giZw6sX00
(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

Profile

The owners Kate Moorhouse, a graphic designer and owner of Solo Design Studio (@solodesignstudio (opens in new tab); solodesign.studio (opens in new tab)), her husband, Craig, group design manager for flooring company James Halstead, their son, Herbie, and cats Teddy and Doris

The property A three-bedroom 1930s semi in Manchester

Project cost £95,000

'After visiting a neighbour’s house and seeing their open-plan living dining and kitchen space, we decided to use the same architect and extend at the back,' says Kate. 'We do a lot of entertaining and cooking but I was tucked away in the tiny galley kitchen, so it really appealed to me, and we could remortgage for the extra funds needed.

‘The design has a pitched roof, which gives us more light, more ceiling height and is more in keeping with the style of the house,' Kate adds. 'As I’m a graphic designer and Craig is a product designer, we could talk about things from a design perspective and justify our reasoning. We’re both trained in colour, so all our paints are mixed using the NCS colour system at Johnstone’s paints, and we both love a pared-back architectural style.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RR6Sv_0giZw6sX00
Sliding doors, The Window Factory (opens in new tab) . Garden furniture, Made (opens in new tab) , Aldi (opens in new tab) and Wayfair (opens in new tab) . Stools, Lakeland Furniture (opens in new tab)

Black aluminium sliding doors were chosen after much research and advice from an architect friend. ‘Bi-folds running the full width of the house look amazing, but we wanted a window by the sink for an L-shaped kitchen,’ says Kate. ‘With sliding doors this size you see more of the glass compared to three-pane bi-folds, and they’re so handy with pets.'

‘I was keen to create little pockets of spaced out mood lighting,' says Craig. 'There are spotlights for an overall flat light, under counter kitchen lights and a remote control pendant light over the dining table that changes from natural light during the day to warm light in the evening. Kate initially wanted smoked glass island pendants, but I felt something simpler that would shine down onto the quartz worktop would be more dramatic. The lighting and extra sockets put us over budget by around £1,000, but it was worth it as people often comment on the feel of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TI3FH_0giZw6sX00
Dining table, Habitat (opens in new tab) . LVT flooring, Polyflor (opens in new tab) . Pendant light, Phillips Hue (opens in new tab) . Dining chairs, Lakeland Furniture (opens in new tab) . Artwork, Paper Collective (opens in new tab)

‘The slat wall in the dining area was my idea as I love natural materials,' says Kate. 'I used two by one inch wooden strips and had a joiner cut them in half lengthways. It was a real challenge angling the top section and tapering it down to the skirting boards. Needless to say the joiner hated me by the end, and hasn’t been back since! We’ve left it bare to see how the wood changes over time. I made the clover-shaped side tables from cardboard tubes, which I painted, then my step-dad made the birch ply tops.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svgzi_0giZw6sX00
Integra Nova kitchen, sink and tap, all Magnet (opens in new tab) . Island pendant lights, John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab) . Quartz work surfaces, Universal Granite (opens in new tab) . Appliances, ao.com (opens in new tab) and Appliances Direct  (opens in new tab)

‘Our first choice was a Shaker-style kitchen to suit the front of the house, but we couldn’t find a colour we liked,’ says Kate. ‘Instead we picked more modern units for the colour, which morphed the direction of the whole design.’

‘To save money, we opted for cheaper units in the utility and kept the more impactful handless units for the kitchen,' adds Craig. 'As a flooring designer, I also selected a new light oak LVT, which I’d recently developed for Polyflor. Although we didn’t envisage it would take quite as long to do, the new space has really brought the three of us closer together. Even though you don’t have those sound barriers anymore, it’s such a sociable space and we spend so much time in here.’

The snug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hczOz_0giZw6sX00
Chair, Bombinate (opens in new tab) . Shelves, Tylko (opens in new tab) . ‘Japan’ print, Postery (opens in new tab)

As a member of the DJ Collective ‘Too Many Daves’, Craig ensured the alcove was big enough for his decks and record collection, then had a bespoke unit made. ‘One area I was quite particular about was the alcove in the open-plan living space, as it had to house my decks and records,' he says.

'When the chimney breast was taken back to brick and replastered, they found some pipes that had to be boxed in. The new wider steel pillar on the other side made the alcove smaller as well. As soon as the plaster was on, I grabbed my decks and mixer and laid them on the floor to make sure everything fit!'

The living room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IF4ac_0giZw6sX00
Chair and cushion, Made (opens in new tab) . Sofia Lind ‘Bored’ print, Alice in Scandiland (opens in new tab) . Paper lemons, Oliver Bonas (opens in new tab) . Faux foliage, Dunelm (opens in new tab) . ‘Caramel’ cushion, Nikki McWilliams (opens in new tab) . Curtains, H&M (opens in new tab)

The front room used to house the dining table and became a dumping ground for toys before transforming into a room for home schooling during Covid. ‘A joiner made the window seat,' says Kate. 'I painted it purple, but it looked awful, so I went for dark grey, which feels cosy.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUbXd_0giZw6sX00
Sideboard, Ebay (opens in new tab) . Floor lamp, Made (opens in new tab) . Yellow vase, Dunelm (opens in new tab) . Ski Hobnail carpet from the Norway Colour range, Lifestyle Floors (opens in new tab)

‘We painted the wall to match the green sideboard,’ says Kate. ‘Craig’s record collection has been thinned out with his favourites moved to the open-plan space, so he plays them a lot more.’

Herbie's bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhRvW_0giZw6sX00
(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

With Herbie due to start secondary school, Kate wanted to banish the blue walls and cabin bed before creating a more grown up look. ‘He’s a fan of Fortnite but we didn’t want a theme he might grow out of, so we decided on a monochrome scheme,’ she says. ‘Limiting the mural to behind the bed makes it easier to change in future.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7RPs_0giZw6sX00
Black unit and floor lamp, Ikea (opens in new tab) . ‘Herbie’ print, Magik City (opens in new tab) . Hanging clothes rail, JYSK (opens in new tab)

After taking a door off the alcove cupboard, Kate painted the open shelves, ceiling and one wall black. ’Herbie looks at my design work a lot, so he was happy to try a black ceiling,’ says Kate. ‘It’s given the room a cave-like feel, which is great since he spends more time in here now.’

The home office

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yESUc_0giZw6sX00
Desk and chair, Wayfair (opens in new tab) . Pinboard panels and lamp, Ikea (opens in new tab) . Side table, John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

‘As I’m primarily in the office and Kate works from home, she dealt with the builders’ day-to-day queries, but we spoke on every point,' says Craig. 'Sometimes she’d convince me and sometimes it was the other way around. Fortunately, our tastes are quite similar; we like a mix of traditional, such as picture rails and stained glass, with a contemporary twist.'

‘It wasn’t easy working and home schooling during Covid,' Kate admits. 'I heard every bang and we had to make up a few garden games involving bricks. However, the builder was amazing. He wasn’t the cheapest, but he lives round the corner and was so organised, giving us a breakdown of every payment stage.' Now, she has a home office that makes the upheaval worth it. 'My office was inspired by working in several graphic design studios and coffee shops around Manchester,’ she says. ‘The panelling is great for all my bits and pieces.’

The bathroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbNbI_0giZw6sX00
(Image credit: Kate Moorhouse)

As the bathroom suite is around 12 years old, the couple gave it a mini makeover recently until they can afford to completely change it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO9Dr_0giZw6sX00
Tiles, Topps Tiles (opens in new tab) . Shower, Victorian Plumbing (opens in new tab) . Architex vinyl flooring, Polyflor (opens in new tab) . Shower screen, Screwfix (opens in new tab) . For a similar radiator, try Bathroom Mountain (opens in new tab)

‘We freshened up the tiles with a black grout pen, spray painted the radiator and shower screen, bought a new shower head and laid terrazzo vinyl sheet flooring,’ says Kate. ‘It mirrors the look in the ground-floor cloakroom.’

The master bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYWHC_0giZw6sX00
Bed and throw, Habitat (opens in new tab) . Pax wardrobes and lamp, Ikea (opens in new tab) . Striped duvet, JYSK (opens in new tab) . Cushions, Made (opens in new tab) and JYSK (opens in new tab) . Curtains, John Lewis & Partners (opens in new tab)

Kate made panelling for the bedroom from flexible MDF as a quick fix, but plans to change this area again with a paint effect or 3D panelling. In time we hope to convert the loft into a bedroom suite with freestanding bath and Crittall doors leading into a dressing room,' she says. The old bathroom on the first floor would become a wet room style shower, and the family would have a guest bedroom for Craig’s mum visiting from Devon.

‘When we first moved here, the area was considered a bit twee and not very cool, but there are more and more young professional families moving in,' Kate adds. 'I can’t see us moving as we love the area and our neighbours so much.’

Subscribe to Real Homes magazine (opens in new tab)

Want even more great ideas for your home from the expert team at Real Homes magazine? Subscribe to Real Homes magazine and get great content delivered straight to your door. From inspiring completed projects to the latest decorating trends and expert advice, you'll find everything you need to create your dream home inside each issue.

Comments / 0

Related
Real Homes

Garden trends 2022 – 13 lush backyard looks to copy for summer

If you want your backyard to look amazing this summer, these are the garden trends to follow this year. With a strong emphasis on sustainability and natural, 'it just happened this way' looks, 2022 is shaping up to be a vintage year for backyard trends and even micro changes to your planting scheme, patio furniture or garden layout can be enough to bring your outdoor space up-to-date.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Home Schooling#Stained Glass#Mood Lighting#Cooking#Victorian#Manchester#Chorlton#Firswood#Scandi
Real Homes

11 mowing mistakes to avoid for a healthy lawn (even in a heatwave)

Mowing should be the simplest task when looking after your lawn, right? Wrong. Mowing mistakes can make or break a good lawn. After patiently aerating the soil, seeding, and watering your turf, running your best lawn mower over the verdant surface should be a walk in the park... in theory. But do it wrong and you'll be left with lackluster, brown patches and a broken grass cutter.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Homes

How to keep a house cool in summer: with or without AC

Knowing how to keep a house cool in summer is becoming more and more important. With climate change having an increasingly negative effect all over the world, one way that you may be directly feeling the impact is when your home drastically overheats, as temperatures unexpectedly soar. Whether you live in a warmer climate but have noticed a more intense heat of late or if you're based in the UK, where even warm summers used to be a rarity but, where they are now dealing with extreme and unprecedented heatwaves, you'll want to know not only how to cool down your house quickly but, with an unclear future for the ongoing effects of climate change, it is well worth exploring more long term options to protect your home and all its residents from extreme heat also.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Plain, Boring Closet Gets a Luxe Makeover with Rifle Paper Co. Wallpaper

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “You teach people how to treat you.” This quote, in all its different forms, is a wonderful boundary-affirming thought that can remind you that you can be in charge of how people relate to you. The idea holds true at home, too. For instance, a kitchen sink holding a few dirty mugs and that cereal bowl pooled with milk doesn’t seem to mind another set of dirty dishware added to it. On the other hand, an empty, sparkling sink encourages people to leave it that way by rinsing the dishes and popping them in the dishwasher.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Beige-on-Beige Bathroom Gets a Modern Redo Thanks to Paint and Tile

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Bathrooms from the 1950s and ’60s are known for their pastel (especially pink)-colored tiles, while 1980s bathrooms had shell-shaped sinks, and ones from the 1990s had oak cabinetry, sheet mirrors, and flush-mount fixtures. What will 2020s bathrooms be known for? Sleek tile, framed-edge mirrors, and brass hardware all are among the common trends in some of the most stylish ones.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Caught Intensely 'Washing' His Cat Sibling Is Internet Gold

TikTok user @tiktokdawnb was busy cleaning the house when she noticed it was eerily quiet. That rarely happens in a house with kids and a few pets. So she stopped what she was doing to find out what was going on. As she poked around, she found her dog Stanely up to no good. Well, some might argue that he was just trying to help out...
PETS
goodshomedesign.com

Glass Art by Laurel Yourkowski

Glass art is fascinating as it can be put into so many perspectives, depending on the lighting. Glass artists learn and practice for many years to truly master the art of glass-making, as it requires patience and a lot of sleepless nights. This amazing piece was created by Laurel Yourkowski,...
DESIGN
mansionglobal.com

In Scotland, a Lavish Apartment Within a Historic Stately Home

Price: £2.4 million (US$2.8 million) The Balfour is an expansive 9,000-square-foot apartment spanning the entire ground floor of Whittingehame House, a Neoclassical mansion built around 1817 by architect Robert Smirke, who was also responsible for notable buildings such as the British Museum in London. Expansions and alterations were carried out in 1827 by renowned Scottish architect, William Burn, and “the house is still regarded as one of the finest Neoclassical country houses in Britain,” according to listing agent Mark Cullerton.
WORLD
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These 'Super Soft' Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 53% Off After Prime Day

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you've noticed that your bed sheets are not exactly holding up these days, you're probably just in need of a new set. Start with the Mueller Ultratemp Bed Sheets Set, which is currently up to a whopping 53 percent off at Amazon thanks to a post-Prime Day deal.
SHOPPING
Real Homes

Real Homes

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether it’s adding an extension, replacing your kitchen, converting your loft, or decorating your living room, Real Homes has all the modern homeowner’s needs covered.

 https://www.realhomes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy