After more than 40 years, the remains of a Tampa teenager have been unearthed at the one-time home of a convicted serial killer in Spring Hill. 17-year old Theresa Fillingim disappeared in 1980. Her sister, Margaret Johns, tells News Channel 8 she was contacted last year by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for a DNA sample, and they recently told her the results. "So now," Johns said, "it gives me peace because I know I didn't lose her. She was taken."

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO