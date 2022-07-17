ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killbuck, OH

Cool, clean and quiet: Killbuck Community Library to host reopening celebration

By Kevin Lynch
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
KILLBUCK — The Community Library has plans to expand its operation to better serve residents of the village, and will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, to celebrate its grand reopening.

Board member Lisa Kauffman said the library has operated on limited hours over the past couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board hopes to show the community what the library, at 160 W. Front St., has to offer.

Meet author Ryan Troyer:'Mr. Sunshine' Ryan Troyer keeps Killbuck laughing with newly published joke book

"We were closed down during the pandemic, and we have been open on and off for a while now, but this feels like the right time to invest in the library and increase our hours and what we provide to the community," Kauffman said.

Killbuck Community Library is a place to gather

"We are hoping the library will be a place where people can congregate," she said. "Yes, providing books is a big part of it, but just giving local people a place to gather, is also important."

Library Board of Trustees President Chad Troyer agrees.

"With the way things have gone for the last 2 1/2 years, we think it is important to have this grand reopening," Troyer said. "We want to see the kids, parents and grandparents, and socialize with them.

"We want to let the community know that we are back, and we want to be there for them," he continued. "We are having a book giveaway for kids 12-and-under, along with refreshments for everyone."

People can register to win a gift basket for adults and kids filled with donations from local businesses.

Little Free Library:Killbuck Elementary Little Free Library offers a way to grow community of readers

There will be a guitar player providing musical entertainment, along with some local authors who will be there to sign their books. One of the authors is library volunteer Ryan Troyer, who will be signing his joke book.

Offerings at the library

The open house is an opportunity to show residents what is available at the Killbuck Community Library, such as a new checkout system that is quick and easy to operate.

There are four computers at the library that are available for public use.

The library features current best sellers and preschool story times. Wi-Fi is available as well as printing and faxing services.

Manned solely by volunteers, the library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays. The board hopes to have more volunteers to increase hours.

Teresa Weigand is a volunteer who said she hopes the library builds some momentum and grows into something the community can put to good use.

"It's such a neat place to gather and celebrate community," she said. "It's a cool, clean, quite place to get out of the heat."

Anyone interested in becoming a library volunteer should contact Troyer at the Killbuck Savings Bank, 330-276-4881.

Reach Kevin at 234-249-5294 or by email at klynch@gannett.com

The Daily Record

