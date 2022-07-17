ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byesville, OH

Byesville growth is not without challenges

By Kristi R. Garabrandt, The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
Editor's Note: This is part two of a two-part series looking into the growth and challenges experienced by the Village of Byesville. Part 1 was published July 10.

The Village of Byesville has gone through a period of growth over the past five years. While the growth is a positive thing both economically and socially, it does not come without challenges.

Brennan Dudley, village administrator, said the administration saw opportunities after an analysis of the village's strengthens and weaknesses.

"We view the weaknesses and threats as challenges and look to see how do we overcome those challenges," he said.

Dudley said some of the challenges they face includes space and trying to find additional room for new businesses and expansion of existing businesses, lack of housing and an increase in crime.

Dudley said space is the number one hurdle and that is why the village is trying to acquire Byesville Elementary school. Turning the school into a business center would create that additional space. Rolling Hills Local School District is building a new campus. The $43.8 million Ohio Facilities Construction Commission project calls for the current high school to be renovated with a new wing being added to house Meadowbrook Middle School students in grades sixth through eighth. A second new structure will be attached to the high school building to house the pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students. In all, an estimated 1,582 students will be housed at the new complex.

Dudley said a key element to overcoming the challenges is the great relationships, and that he and Mayor Jay Jackson both put great value on those relationship with the city, county, and business leaders.

How to continue to provide infrastructure in general for business is another issue facing the village.

Patriot Park is a part of the infrastructure vision. Once the park is completed it will serve as a place to honor veterans and first responders, as well as being a gathering place for the community, Dudley said.

When it comes to attracting new businesses, the administration is looking for one-of-a-kind businesses. "A lot of times there are other businesses that want to come here and sometimes they aren't a fit for what we want to do," Jackson said. "We want to create an environment that you can only get it here rather than have two or three of this and that kind of cross each other."

"A lot of time, you can go into an area where the rent is so high that businesses can't make it," Jackson said. "Our landlords here have committed to giving (businesses) economically-sound rent that is not going to cause (them) to go out of business a month later. They give (businesses) the opportunity to grow."

It's not just the small businesses, Dudley said, as the factories and manufacturing industry in the village are holding steady while struggling to find employees. He said there are more than 500 people who travel into the village to work every day.

Affordable housing for people who want to move into the area is another issue. There is a shortage of available houses. The village is looking to address that issue by seeking available land or real estate where they could create housing developments.

They are also working on rehabbing abandon houses.

"That's the frustrating part as leaders is you have businesses that want to be here and people that want to be here, and you don't have the space for either," Dudley said.

Rising numbers in the village has attributed to the rising amount of police calls and crime.

Dudley said one goal to re-established a full-time police department, and that would require expanding the tax base so the village wouldn't have to raise taxes.

Expanding the tax base can be accomplished by adding new businesses and expanding borders by annexation.

"Our goal is to always first look at expansion and expanding the tax base as opposed to raising taxes, Dudley said. No body wants taxes raised and that is never the first option, but these services that are provided cost money."

"I think Byesville is in a good place right now," Jackson said.

Comments / 1

