Mark Bailey: Cuttings make for easy plant multiplication

Many edible garden plants can be easily propagated from cuttings. Before we get into the details, we need to cover what a “cutting” is and why gardeners should give it a try. A cutting is a piece of a plant, typically a stem, that is used to grow new plants. The plants that start from cuttings are clones, which means they are exactly like their parent plants and have the same desirable characteristics. Gardeners and commercial farmers can benefit from using cuttings by turning a single plant into dozens of plants quickly and fairly cheaply. Anyone can begin to propagate plants from cuttings without the need for expensive equipment or extensive knowledge.

To begin the process, there are several items that will be needed: sharp garden clippers, potting soil and garden pots. A source of water, shade and a safe place to keep the plants also are a necessity. A healthy plant should be selected for propagation, and cuttings should be made with clean clippers. Viruses and other pathogens can be spread with unclean clippers, so they should be cleaned with bleach or alcohol when moving from plant to plant. While the specific recommendations for each plant will vary, cuttings are typically 6 to 8 inches long and will have one or more leaves. Once a cutting is made, most of the leaves are removed at the base of the cutting. This will help reduce the evaporation of water, which is the greatest threat to the survival of a cutting. The remaining leaves can aid in supplying the plant with energy. Rooting hormone can be used, but is often not necessary for softwood or vegetative propagation. The cuttings are then placed in moist potting soil typically about 1.5 to 2 inches deep, though the specific depth will depend on the needs of each plant. The time between cutting and placing it in soil should be done quickly to reduce desiccation. The soil will need to remain consistently moist, though not saturated. Once potted, the plant will need to be kept in a safe and mostly shaded area until new growth occurs.

Each plant will have their own specific needs that work best for propagation, though generally it is best to take cuttings in the cooler times of year so stress from heat will not kill the plant before it can establish roots. Fortunately, there are many plants that can be propagated nearly any time of year. A greenhouse is often the ideal location for plant propagation, but not everyone has one. Miniature “greenhouses” can be made with 2-liter bottles or plastic wrap, which are used to cover and protect the cuttings as needed.

Spice plants such as rosemary, mint, sage, thyme and basil can be propagated from cuttings. These plants tend to have small, often delicate stems and are especially susceptible to desiccation. Also, these cuttings will need to be placed into soil very carefully to prevent crushing or breaking the stems during the planting process. A pencil or equivalent can be used to create a small hole for the cutting to be safely inserted into the soil. Once the cutting is in the soil, gently compact the soil around the cutting to ensure there are no air gaps.

Some well-adapted fruit-bearing plants are quite easy to propagate from cuttings. These include plants like mulberries, figs, muscadine grapes, passion fruit, blackberry, elderberry, pineapple and various fruit-bearing cacti, such as dragon fruit. For plants that lose their leaves in winter, like mulberries, grapes and figs, it is best to propagate these when they are dormant or emerging from dormancy. Some cuttings can be placed directly into soil without the need for pots. Two examples are sugarcane and cassava. These are propagated by cutting down a stalk, then burying the entire cutting about 3 to 4 inches deep where it is kept moist with regular watering. It is best to take cassava and sugarcane cuttings before the first chance of frost. It may take several months before new growth emerges from the ground.

Perhaps the easiest plant to propagate from cuttings is the sweet potato. In as little as a day or two, adventitious roots will rapidly grow and establish a new plant. For those who like to grow their own food, plant propagation with cuttings is a great way to continue growing from year to year.

For more information, call the Marion County Extension office at 671-8400 or email ironhill@ufl.edu.

— Mark Bailey is the Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Marion County. For more information, contact the Marion County office at 671-8400. The Extension Service is located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, FL 34470.