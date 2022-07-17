ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Week Ahead: Musical comedy, blues concert, line dancing, local artists and African art

 4 days ago
Week Ahead: July 17-23, 2022

HAPPENING NOW

Sunday Assembly: 11 a.m. today, Liberty Center, 3131 NW 13th St. Free. (sagainesville.weebly.com, SundayAssembly32601@gmail.com) In person and via Zoom. Music by SA musicians. Guest speaker Tom Kay, attorney and chair for Gulf Coast Land Conservation Trusts. The title of his talk will be "Nature for All: The case for Conserving Land and Uncertain Times."

Blues Meets Girl: 6:30-8:30 p.m. today, Heartwood Soundstage, 619 S. Main St. Tickets: $15 general admission, $8 North Central Florida Blues Society members. (258-8557) Show opener is The Blues Art Form, a Gainesville/Micanopy act. Presented by the North Central Florida Blues Society.

Smooth Flava Line Dance Classes: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Bo Diddley Plaza, downtown Gainesville. Free. Everybody is welcome to come dance and have fun. Bring your launch chairs and join the party.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" Live: 9 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, High Dive, 210 SW Second Ave. Tickets: $13 in advance, $15 day of show. (highdivegville.veeps.com)

Comedian Michael Palascak: 7 p.m. Wednesday, High Dive, 210 SW Second Ave. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. (highdivegville.veeps.com)

2022-23 Phillips Center Season Preview: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Free. (392-2787) In person and online. Get the scoop on upcoming performances.

Monty Python's "Spamalot": 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 7, Gainesville Community Playhouse Vam York Theatre, 4039 NW 16th Blvd. Tickets: $23 general admission, $19 seniors, $12 students. (gcplayhouse.org) Musical comedy that raises silliness to an artform and features beautiful show girls, a cow and killer rabbits. Ripped off from the movie "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

Hardwired – Metallica and The Pantera Experience: 9 p.m. Thursday, High Dive, 210 SW Second Ave. Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 day of show. (highdivegville.veeps.com)

The Ruckus: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Bo Diddley Plaza, downtown Gainesville. Free. Folk music. Part of the Free Fridays Concert Series.

The Original Gainesville Food Truck Rally: 4 p.m. Saturday, High Dive, 210 SW Second Ave. Free entry. (highdivegville@gmail.com, 872-5949)

UPCOMING

Gainesville Bromeliad Meeting: 2 p.m. July 24, Entomology Building, 1881 Natural Area Drive, University of Florida campus. Free. Ray Lemieux from Sarasota will discuss Terrestrial Care and Maintenance of Bromeliads. There will be plants for sale and free plants also available.

EXHIBITS

Inner Beauty Exhibit: Florida Museum of Natural History, 3215 Hull Road. Free admission. Colorful, high-resolution images showcase the artistic wonders of modern preservation science while real specimens from the museum’s collections showcase their true size.

Natural Beauty Exhibition: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. through Aug. 5, Santa Fe College Art Gallery, Northwest Campus, 3000 NW 83rd St. Featuring painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics and sculptures by local artists including John Moran, Wendy Free, Deb Lindberg, Vicki Santello, Veronica Villasenor and others. Exhibition is a partnership between SF Art Gallery and SF Teaching Zoo.

"Speechless: Text & Image in Global Culture": On display through Dec. 30, Harn Museum of Art, Southwest 34th Street and Hull Road. Fascinating look at how words, aesthetics and materials have supported religious, political and socio-cultural agendas for millennia.

"Elusive Spirits: African Masquerades": Ongoing exhibit, James G. and Caroline Julier Richardson Gallery, Harn Museum of Art, Southwest 34th Street and Hull Road. Masks from the mid-20th century to the early 21st century show the continuity of masking but also features new directions in masquerades. Although much of the exhibition focuses on the spiritual and religious foundations of masking, it also explores masking aesthetics looking at dazzling costumes, music and dance.

"At First Flush": Noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Cade Museum, 811 S. Main St. (cademuseum.org) The permanent exhibit explores the history of the invention of toilets and how they made modern cities possible. It ponders the science of soap and introduces visitors to NASA’s Zero-G toilets, which help astronauts go boldly where no human has gone before.

"Science Up Close: Fantastic Fossils": Florida Museum of Natural History, 3215 Hull Road. Admission: $7 adults; $6.50 Florida residents, seniors and non-University of Florida college students; $4.50 ages 3-17; free to museum members, children ages 2 and younger and UF students with a valid Gator 1 Card. (floridamuseum.ufl.edu/visit/plan, floridamuseum.ufl.edu/exhibits/fantastic-fossils, 846-2000) The exhibition is a collaborative endeavor linking the museum’s exhibits and collections staff, giving people a look at never-before-seen specimens and real fossils. Researchers from the vertebrate paleontology, invertebrate paleontology and paleobotany collections will be in the exhibit as part of its working lab, providing a glimpse into the daily life of curators, collection managers, students and volunteers.

"She/Her/Hers: Women in the Arts of China": On display through March 24, 2024, David A. Cofrin Asian Wing. (harn.ufl.edu/exhibitions/current) Exhibition unravels the intersecting roles women played as subjects, artists and consumers of art in traditional, modern and contemporary China. Features a wide range of works -- paintings, calligraphy, textiles, ceramics, bronzes, photographs, and lacquer and silver wares, some of which have never been on view before. Organized around four themes -- "Representing Femininity," "Anonymous Beauty," "Female Artists" and "Beyond the Boudoir" -- this exhibition not only realizes a full spectrum but also provides a more nuanced view of women’s dynamic engagements with and contributions to the arts of China throughout history.



 

