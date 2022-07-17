Readers comment on political contributions and candidates in the August election

Shadowy political committees

As reported in The Sun (“Finding loopholes in campaign laws,” July 5), County Commission candidate Raemi Eagle-Glenn, along with School Board candidates Mildred Russell and Ray Holt, have accepted dark money from political committees run by former Alachua County GOP chair Stafford Jones. Ed Braddy has accepted in-kind consulting services from Jones, including his being Braddy’s and Eagle-Glenn’s treasurer.

The dark money being handed out to local candidates by Jones is from a few of the dozens of political committees registered to Jones. These committees are found on the Florida Division of Elections website, so there is some level of transparency. What is opaque is the tangled web of hundreds of millions of dollars laundered back and forth, within and between all his committees.

Jones has been involved throughout Florida with shadowy political committees, tied to unethical campaign shenanigans and recruiting third-party ghost candidates. He was a ringmaster of the redistricting scandal several years ago. Now he is running campaigns for our School Board and County Commission.

These candidates know Jones well and are aware of his particular skill set. It’s precisely why they’ve invited him into their campaigns. These are not people who should be given the public trust. Voter beware.

Susan Bottcher, Gainesville

More collaborative style

Only four candidates for mayor deserve serious consideration: city commissioners David Arreola and Harvey Ward, former Gainesville Regional Utilities general manager Ed Bielarski and former mayor-commissioner Gary Gordon.

The fact that Arreola and Ward moved and seconded the biomass plant purchase is disqualifying on its face. This substituted a 30-year, $1.2 billion “must pay” bond commitment, financed by Bielarski, for a contract obligation that could have been terminated “for the convenience of the government” and settled for a much lower cost.

Bielarski was a capable GRU administrator. However, he is inexperienced and late to the game on key civil rights, development and housing issues.

Former mayor-commissioner Gary Gordon promises a welcome return to a more collaborative governing style. During the 2018 GNV Rise debate, Gary correctly said the plan would not address affordable housing.

“Shame on you," he said," for cloaking this proposal in the history of civil rights, and the history of the wrongs that have occurred in this town ... this is not an affordable housing proposal ... this is a ruse that you are participating in ... this is a plan that developers have clearly put together.”

Robert Mounts, Gainesville

Standout candidate

In the crowded race for Gainesville’s next mayor, there is one who stands out with the most experience and level-headedness Gainesville deserves and needs. Harvey Ward has served for almost six years on the City Commission, working on our most pressing issues: affordable housing, clean energy, the arts and public safety, to name a few.

As a native and family man with three girls, Harvey has chosen to live, work and raise a family in his hometown. I suggest you check out his website to learn more about Harvey at wardformayor.com.

Kinnon Thomas, Gainesville

Suited for public service

Christian Newman leads people. I learned this when I played junior varsity soccer at Eastside High School. Christian was my coach. Even though I spent most of the season on the bench, Christian’s leadership made me a part of the team — in practice and in games.

I kept in touch with Christian through the years. I crossed paths with the environmental consulting firm he owned when I worked for an environmental not-for-profit. He used his passion for science and the natural world to earn his living and to create jobs.

Most recently I served on the City Plan Board with Christian. Because I am a lawyer and a planner, I sometimes have a wonkish view of land development regulation. That’s not true of Christian. With every zoning issue, he started by asking “What are we trying to accomplish here?” And he listened to everyone in the room — especially residents who took the time to attend our meetings.

I cannot think of a person more suited to public service than Christian Newman. He studies, he listens and he is a natural leader. He has my support for City Commission District 4.

Thomas Hawkins, Gainesville

Representative of the people

Lots of people have lots to say about the candidates currently vying for a seat on the City Commission, and I know who I am supporting: Jo Lee Beaty. Nobody has worked harder for more years for Gainesville city government and citizens than Beaty, and she deserves a seat at the dais as a true representative of the people.

I am confident that she will support the commission in making decisions based on data, their ramifications and input from all stakeholders while striving to restore the city’s budget to a healthy state.

Connie Stern, Gainesville

Education rock star

I am endorsing Kay Abbitt for the Alachua County School Board's District 5 seat. For the past several years I’ve had the privilege to be a volunteer and board member at Boulware Springs Charter School, a publicly funded charter school in east Gainesville founded in 2014 by Kay and her daughter, Megan Lane. I have witnessed firsthand Kay’s unrelenting effort to launch the school, and make Boulware Springs into a fiscally responsible state-designated “Grade A” elementary school.

The success of Boulware Springs was driven by Kay’s leadership and unique ability to unite students, parents, teachers, support staff and the local community. Kay fostered a collaborative culture, whereby all of the above worked together as a cohesive unit to accomplish the overall educational goals of the school: student achievement, character and attendance.

Kay is an education rock star with the experience, knowledge and grit to make an immediate and significant impact if elected to the Alachua County School Board!

Audrey Sommer, Gainesville

Dedicated to students

From the beginning of her decision to serve on the School Board of Alachua County, Tina Certain has shown dedication to our students' educational needs. Her goal is for all of our students to learn the skills they need to succeed.

Having taught at Santa Fe College, I know how important it is for our schools to provide the foundation for obtaining the skills needed for many careers. Tina Certain has sought resources that can bring the best educational practices based on research to our schools.

She has helped guide us through a challenging time, and I believe that Tina Certain needs to continue to serve our schools and our community.

Diana Mathews, Gainesville

