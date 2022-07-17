ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

An uptick of behavioral issues and lack of punishment has teachers, parents frustrated

By Gershon Harrell, The Gainesville Sun
An uptick in student behavior concerns in Alachua County schools has left parents and teachers frustrated over discipline policies and contributed to teacher turnover, education leaders say.

Carmen Ward, president of the Alachua County Education Association, says that 90% of teacher resignations last year were due to student behavioral issues.

Alachua County Public Schools currently has 64 classroom vacancies less than a month from the start of the school year, though it's unclear exactly how many are tied to resignations due to policy debates.

"For a positive learning environment to occur there has to be positive behaviors happening in that classroom," Ward said. "If teachers are not being supported, backed up, when they have a disruptive student in their classroom or multiple disruptive students, and very egregious behaviors are being overlooked by administrators ... teachers get frustrated that there is no support for them."

Ward said there have been several instances where teachers have been attacked by students and feel that the behavior has largely gone unchecked and undisciplined.

"There was a teacher that got punched in the nose and the student was suspended and then came back to the school," Ward said. "And the teachers had to work every day and be around a child that she had to press charges against."

It's not just in the classroom. Bus drivers and administrative staff also deal with violence, she added.

The issue may tie back to the district's equity plan that was presented in 2017-2018 which aimed to reduce the number of out-of-school suspensions for Black students. Some have argued that the plan stopped schools from fairly disciplining students to even out statistics.

Since 2016, the district has reduced its suspensions for Black students from 1,564 to 526, and there has also been a reduction in the number of white students who have been suspended.

Though some of those stats were during the pandemic, violence in the classroom spiked this past year, resulting in 3,212 suspensions for Black students.

Anntwanique Edwards, the district's chief of equity, said the district has never told teachers not to discipline Black students because they may have a higher rate of suspension.

"What they've said is you need to look at those numbers and see what you're doing," Edwards said. "Some people may interpret that as 'Oh, so don't give them any consequences.' The interpretation should be we have to look at why is this happening on our campus. What do these consequences need to be? Do they need to be different than what we have been giving, something other than out-of-school suspension?"

Regardless, teachers appear to be unclear on how to address the issue.

Jordan Marlowe, a teacher at Newberry High School, acknowledged that there is a perception among deans and administrators that are being translated to teachers to watch the number of behavior referrals that are written for Black students.

"I couldn't point to anywhere in writing where that's been said to me and it's never been said to me but that is the perception of what's going on," said Marlowe, who is also the mayor of Newberry.

At a recent school board meeting, Edwards presented a behavior plan to board members, citing defiance and disrespect as some of the top concerns.

Edwards also said that out of the approximately 29,000 students who attend school in the district, about 6,262 received a referral, while 4,163 had received more than five.

"The reality of the matter is the majority of kids are doing just fine. There are a small number of kids who are consistently finding issues and that's where we have to provide support," Edwards said.

Parents weigh in on discipline issue

Jyoti Parmer is a member of the Alachua County Parent Teacher Association and mom of a student who attends Eastside High School.

She said her son has been affected by the misbehavior at the school and admits he has behaved badly.

"We've had to talk to him about his behavior and his response was, 'Well you should see what the other kids are doing,'" she said. "For me, that's a problem, because we really need to get control on what is tolerable, what is acceptable and what is preferred."

Like many parents, Parmer has heard stories of excessive bullying, talking back to teachers and fighting, with little punishment.

Crystal Welcome, an Alachua County parent, says she moved her daughter out of district schools because bullying was so bad.

She said her daughter, who now attends The Einstein School, attended Hidden Oak Elementary School where there was an incident where another student spit on her daughter.

Welcome said all the student had to do was write an apology letter as punishment. However, she feels that more action should have been taken.

"My biggest concern is we're simply not seeing the school district address this escalating misbehavior, but also violent behavior, in any dramatic way," Palmer said.

United We Father

To address behavior concerns in the school district, Marlowe and Newberry Commissioner Tony Mazon started an organization called United We Father.

Both are fathers whose children have experienced bullying at their schools.

The main mission is to put out a call to Newberry fathers, to hear their experiences in fatherhood, find out how they can support each other and how they can offer support to Newberry schools, Marlowe said.

"We both have experienced different responses from different folks about how to handle that and different administrations (and) different teachers about what can be done, and what should be done," he said. "We both have the mentality that before we start pointing fingers at other people we need to be offering to help and assist."

Marlow says the recent shift in policy for student discipline has escalated the situation. A decade ago, he said, students would receive in-school detention or suspension for some incidences. Often, they return to the classroom the day after a major behavioral issue.

"Students who are really challenged and need to be in a different environment are still in our school by the end of the year, regardless of how their behavior is affecting the classrooms," he said. "I feel like I'm being asked to accept a certain level of mistreatment by students. If a student curses at me in class or is disrespectful in class, I'm supposed to just accept that as typical adolescent behavior, and there aren't any real consequences for that."

ocala-news.com

Two Ocala hospitals nationally recognized for commitment to cardiovascular care

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital have been nationally recognized by the American Heart Association for their commitment to providing high-quality cardiovascular care. Both local hospitals recently earned the following achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease...
OCALA, FL
