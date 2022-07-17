ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callers comment on sharks biting people, Rep. Cammack's mailers, GRU and more

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368 to share your opinions.

• I have called The Gainesville Sun numerous times to complain about the word “attack” when a shark bites somebody. A shark doesn’t have the brain power to plan an attack. It is merely eating, and once it gets a taste of humans it doesn’t like them anyway. But using the word “attack” somehow gives people the feeling that it’s OK to kill them, and it’s not OK to kill them. They are wonderful creatures and we need them.

• It didn’t surprise me to read that Kat Cammack’s propaganda mailers come at taxpayer expense. However, in the wake of current news, she failed to address how her campaign ads toting rifles help to end mass shootings or how the Jan. 6 hearing confirmed that she has an undying loyalty to an insurrectionist, anti-democracy ex-president.

• Jeffrey Shapiro, in his opinion piece , tries to justify the city owning and operating GRU. His argument’s all about the income generated by GRU that goes to the city; in reality this profit just comes from the pockets of local citizens, so basically just the city taking money from the citizens to mostly fund the commissioners’ pet projects.

• So, Gainesville wants to put apartments everywhere in the city and pretend it’s for affordable housing. It is not for affordable housing at all; the city wants to enlarge its tax base by adding more people, but the city is all built out, so the only way to do that is to put apartments everywhere. It’s all about the money — more tax revenue — but the city won’t tell you the truth.

• Alachua County voters, please do your homework. Three School Board members running for office — three candidates — have previously worked with the former superintendent who was let go. Please do your homework — do not make a mistake and let history repeat itself.

• I’ve had a personal carry permit since probably six months after the law was incorporated in the state of Florida, when they said blood would be in the streets. In any event, that never happened and my guns have never shot anybody. They protect me and they protect my family, and I don’t want anyone to take them away.

• Joe Biden and Kamala Harris need to go! This party is just destroying America. Inflation is out of control; we’re getting ready to go into a recession. If you’ve never experienced a recession, hold onto your seatbelts! Biden needs to be impeached and thrown out of office.

• Those people who want to blame President Biden for the high gas prices need a little education. First of all, crude oil prices are set globally, not by any one country or its leader — including the United States. The second factor in price involves supply and demand. Americans demand an awful lot of fuel, but supply is dictated by OPEC countries. The United States has never been a member of OPEC, and still isn’t, so we have nothing to say about the supply side of it.

• I am sorry, and I hate to say it: Brittany Griner is guilty of smuggling drugs into Russia from the United States, and she should be treated like any other smuggler. This is not political. This is stupid. She should be prosecuted by the law in Russia. She did something wrong; she should pay the price.


This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Callers comment on sharks biting people, Rep. Cammack's mailers, GRU and more

