ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Rachael Fortune: Everyone can help improve literacy in Duval County

By Rachael T. Fortune
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bnl4N_0giZuTvB00

Anyone who has made bedtime reading with children a nightly ritual knows the benefits of doing so. There’s the learning that takes place long before a child can even read, pointing out colors and animals; the bonding between adult and child; and, of course, the drowsiness that (hopefully) settles in and sends sleepy heads off to dream.

But not all reading takes place this way, nor does it have to for children to reap the benefits of reading. We know how important it is for children to be reading on grade level by age 8-9; there is ample research to show how critical that milestone is for successful outcomes.

In Duval County, where literacy rates mirror national trends, there have been several large-scale efforts to boost them in the past, including “Read It Forward Jax,” “Mayor Peyton’s Book Club” and “Sail Into Reading.” While each of these campaigns have moved the needle, even slightly, towards increased literacy for our youth in Duval County, the need and energy exist for a more strategic and collaborative approach to addressing disparate literacy rates in our community.

In 2021, the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) partnered with Kids Hope Alliance, Duval County Public Schools, READ USA, WJCT, Jacksonville Public Library and others along with Lectio Consulting to plan out the initial stages of the “READ JAX” campaign, with the goal of improving third grade literacy in Duval County.

We kicked off READ JAX in March 2022 and have launched ReadJax.org, a microsite that will provide resources and information for caregivers, teachers and early learning professionals, along with community members who want to join this effort.

The good news is that we’re starting from a high level of awareness as to the importance of reading. Recent research conducted by the University of North Florida on behalf of JPEF shows that 90 percent of parents recognize the importance of reading to their child’s success and 71 percent believe children should read every day. However, the reality is that less than half of parents are reading to their children every day and only about a third reported that their children read by themselves every day.

We plan to conduct more research into reading obstacles, but one thing we do know is that parents are busy, with many working more than one job. We also know that this is not a problem just for parents to solve. Everyone in the community benefits from higher literacy rates — from better economic and health outcomes to more employment options — we all have a vested interest in creating a culture of literacy in Duval County.

This summer, JPEF and READ JAX are sponsoring a Summer Social Challenge to showcase how caring adults are reading with or to the children in their lives. Research shows that reading just 20 minutes a day leads to better academic, economic and health outcomes and we’re asking everyone to model that behavior through the Summer Social Challenge.

The Summer Social Challenge runs through the end of July. Caring adults are invited to post photos or short videos of themselves reading with or to children to Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #READJAX attached. One winner will be selected from each social media platform and will be awarded $250. Participants may enter by liking READ JAX on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and using the hashtag #READJAX on their entry.

This is just one way to be involved in creating a culture of literacy in Duval County. There are many others and I invite everyone to join this effort. With everyone’s help, the story of Duval County literacy rates, like all the best stories, does have a happy ending.

Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president, Jacksonville Public Education Fund

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

Comments / 1

Related
Action News Jax

‘Nowhere to go’: State Rep. steps in to help tenants told to leave Hospitality Inn in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local politician has gotten involved in the eviction of dozens of families from a local hotel. Action News Jax first reported Tuesday that the Hospitality Inn on 103rd Street had told its tenants — many of whom stay for months or even years at a time — they would not be able to renew their stay past Thursday. Those who paid by the week didn’t know if they needed to leave. Those who paid by the day had to scramble to find something new in just two days.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literacy Rates#Kids Hope Alliance#Wjct#Lectio Consulting#Rea
unfspinnaker.com

“We can’t criminalize being a 16 to 25-year-old male,” professor says on loud music statute

Getting pulled over while driving is enough to ruin anyone’s day, but a newly enforceable Florida statute adds another violation for drivers to be aware of– loud music. State Statute 316.3056 prohibits drivers of motor vehicles from playing music that is “plainly audible at a distance of 25 feet or more” or “louder than necessary for the convenient hearing by persons inside the vehicle in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals” according to the official site of Florida Legislature.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
First Coast News

Jacksonville woman teaches financial literacy classes to inform community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an important topic that many of us struggle with, but it impacts everybody - Money. One Jacksonville woman is making it her mission to ensure that the next generation is financially informed. Teneshia LaFaye and her organization, Wealth Wave, teaches classes to students as well as people in the community about the importance of saving as well as placing their money in the right accounts to grow their savings.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Surfers at Jacksonville Beach help osprey to shore, viewer says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A News4JAX Insider took photos of what he said was an injured osprey that was helped to shore Wednesday at Jacksonville Beach. The photos, he said, were taken at the Jacksonville Beach Pier. He said nearby surfers saw the osprey and helped the bird by using their boards. He said he didn’t witness what happened to the osprey that caused it to land in the ocean.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Elderly Housing Management Corporation (EHMC): Applications Open for 50 New Independent Senior Living Apartments at Pablo Hamlet in Jax Beach

Jacksonville Beach, FL – Elderly Housing Management Corporation (EHMC) is a nonprofit management company and the manager of Pablo Towers, Pablo Suites, and Pablo Hamlet, which are owned by nonprofit corporations. EHMC is proud to announce that applications are now open for 50 new Independent Senior Living Apartments at Pablo Hamlet, located at 1600 Stetter Avenue in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy