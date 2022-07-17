Herb Gartner: Belief in a higher power isn’t necessary for a moral life

In a June 19 guest column in the Times-Union, a writer expressed the belief that there was some intervention by God to help repair his broken femur. Towards the end of the column, he states, “God truly works through therapists to perform His miracles.”

Having been brought up in a conservative religious family to believe in the all-powerful, loving, merciful and all-knowing God we learned about in Sunday school, I once might have never questioned that. But as I got older, I developed a more critical mind; perhaps because of that willingness to question — rather than blind acceptance — I now find that belief to be completely ludicrous.

It's ludicrous to think there is a God who would help one person with an injury while ignoring six million innocent men, women and children who roasted in German ovens during World War II or the plight of millions of African Americans who endured hundreds of years of slavery. Not to mention 9/11 and mass murders of innocent schoolchildren and others by some madman.

What person can think that God will jump to their rescue and disregard the persistent, interminable suffering of so many others. That is also ludicrous to me.

One commonly hears that God works in mysterious ways. The only mystery to me is why anyone seriously believes God is there to help them alone while ignoring the eradication of entire populations in Ukraine, worldwide COVID deaths and too much more.

Another explanation is that these situations are merely a result of man’s inhumanity to man. All right, then what about natural disasters? Hurricanes, tornadoes and tsunamis destroy homes, families, lives and entire cities on a regular basis.

Many Christians also believe that you can’t question God in the face of these tragedies. Yes, you can; and unless you personally believe in Zeus, Mohamad, Vishnu, Yahweh, Allah or Odin, then you question someone’s God every day.

People tend to freak out when they contemplate that God may not exist, thinking that world pandemonium, chaos and ruin would erupt … as if that isn’t already happening: war, terrorism, insurrection and famine. According to the UN, an average of 25,000 people — including 10,000 children — die of starvation every day.

A belief in God is often deeply instilled by our parents, as well as the community. This can be difficult to abandon, unlike other beliefs we were given, such as Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy.

Personally, I don’t care what anyone believes as long as their beliefs don’t impinge on my life, freedom or public policies. But they always do — most recently for women and in policies that prevent stem cell research, which is able to produce amazing medical benefits.

So, believe what you want. But if you try to tell me God had any role in helping to repair a single person’s femur, expect me to be skeptical. In the meantime, be strong. Be brave, good, kind and moral. Help yourself and others. That’s all we really have.

Herb Gartner is a Jacksonville native and owns an advertising/PR firm.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.