Open Call: Christina Cultural Arts Center channels hope amid pandemic, social change

In a recent monologue performed by 4-year-old Orisha Watson during Christina Cultural Arts Center’s (CCAC) Spring 2022 Musical Recital, Orisha emphatically detailed not only her clearly polished standup theatrical skills but also a keen and knowledgeable understanding of the persistent impact of COVID-19.

“Don’t breathe next to me, you might get me sick. Your nose is so red, it looks like a brick,” Orisha explained.

Exhibiting skills more aligned with a seasoned actress, Orisha’s poise, stage presence, and projection were inspirational and encouraging.

Orisha was the youngest scholar in Ms. Salimata Linguer’s theatrical class this year at CCAC, where students learned not only the tailored skills of acting, speaking, and other dramatical proses, but also received a more critical connection to various social conditions we all face, especially the pandemic.

While this example is ‘'small'’ in detail, it does give a clear view of the impact of arts (including dance, music, poetry, theatre, and literacy) on not only our young students but also how the arts at Christina Cultural Arts Center continue to connect with the phenomena and forces of the universe that at times can become overwhelming.

That's in a time and age where mental health is critical and achieving balance to deal with the plethora of challenges posed by not only the pandemic but also a global war, increasing gas prices, a shaky economy, rapid gun violence (including the continued oppressive attacks on young unarmed Black men), and the overturning of Roe. v. Wade.

Equally critical as these foreseeable hurdles are the persistent and continuous challenges faced by arts organizations to get the adequate level of funding they deserve to successfully carry out varied missions to address the woes.

Christina has continued to navigate the pandemic and other societal challenges with a laser focus effort to infuse our four pillars of knowledge, passion, inspiration and hope into all who enter our hallowed halls. Our formal year ended on June 12 with a phenomenal performance by Orisha and over 150 other talented performers who danced, sang, acted, and inspired many.

Our summer programs will include a one-day dance intensive on July 27, featuring the very talented choreographer Mariah Jasmine, while on August 20, we will host bass guitarist Al ‘'The Burner’' Turner in the Clifford Brown Performance Center.

The fall lineup will consist of our ‘'Soul of the City'’ September fair with live music, games, food and retail vendors; a performance by the incomparable Samara Joy on December 2, and yes, '‘Carols in Color,’' featuring the Eleone Dance Company of Philadelphia will be back at the Grand Opera House on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

The arts have a creative way of inspiring imagination, innovatively impacting hearts, minds and souls, and providing refuge to all who seek her company.

In a recent challenge issued to our executive staff at Christina, I invited our team to create the soundtrack of their lives dating back to the earliest recollection of songs that inspired them. And when faced with challenges, chaos, controversy, pandemic or peril, let those songs play on.

Marvin Gaye eloquently asked “What’s Going On?,’' a question still pertinent for today.

Journey demands we “Don’t Stop Believing.” Simon and Garfunkel remind us that there is a “Bridge over Trouble Waters.” Mary Mary’ reminds us that “We Can’t Give up Now,” and Gregory Porter details that we are “Painted on Canvas.”

“We are like children, we’re painted on canvases picking up shades as we go.”

When a 4-year-old can get on and off-script in a matter of weeks to outline and detail the dangers and perils of a pandemic, quarantined dreams are released in an atmosphere that would otherwise leave her talents dormant and socially distant.

Orisha continues, “Your eyes are all puffy, you’re sneezing a lot, I am leaving the room, I don’t want what you got!” While most adults are still coming to grips with whether to mask or unmask, vaccinate, boost or theorize as to why not, Orisha is providing a ray of hope to an otherwise dim horizon on dealing with the seemingly unsurmountable giants are ever-present and that lie ahead.

She, as well as hundreds of others at Christina, are engaged in the arts, which are not only providing a refuge but also the framework to be bold and attack the social challenges that await.

Be bolder and more intentional. Be creative and create the soundtrack of your lives, and let the spoken word, lyrics, bridge and chorus inspire you to reach higher heights.

Let the arts encourage you and inspire you to encourage others.

James “Ray” Rhodes is executive director of Christina Cultural Arts Center