Remembering 'a servant's heart': Levelland honors fallen LSO sergeant by renaming park

LEVELLAND – On July 15, 2021, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a call for help from Levelland police. A gunman had barricaded himself in a house here and was firing at officers. During a standoff lasting more than 10 hours, LSO SWAT commander Sgt. Joshua Bartlett was shot and killed.

Now, on the one-year anniversary of Bartlett’s death while protecting their city, the community of Levelland gathered Friday just more than a mile from where that horrific incident occurred to remember his sacrifice by naming a park in his honor.

“He gave his life for our town, to keep our people safe, and this is the least we could do in honoring him,” Mayor Barbara Pinner told the Avalanche-Journal.

Dozens gathered in Bartlett Park (formerly Sherman Park) Friday night to remember Joshua Bartlett and dedicate the newly renamed park. Pinner read a proclamation and declared Friday Sgt. Joshua Bartlett Day in Levelland. A blue-light vigil followed remarks and remembrances from government and law enforcement officials.

Not normally one to speak publicly at these memorial events, Bartlett’s widow Rebecca Bartlett made an exception to thank the Levelland and South Plains community for the love and support her family has received over the last year.

“My family and I would like to thank all of you … for being here with us tonight helping us keep Josh’s memory alive, because really, he lives in all of you,” Mrs. Bartlett said through tears. “Your prayers and your compassion have given us strength and encouragement and a renewed sense of hope.

“If you’re close to our family, you’ve probably heard us talk about Josh’s servant’s heart. I don’t need to tell you what that means, because on this day, one year ago, you all witnessed his heart.”

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe also recalled Bartlett’s dedication to service.

“Somebody used the term ‘servant’s heart,’ and we always say in law enforcement that a person will know whether this is the job for them of not. Josh certainly knew it, the men and women he worked with everyday certainly knew it, and that dedication is going to continue on into the future,” Rowe said. “Thank you so much for giving us something that’s going to provide a lasting memory right here where everything happened a year ago.”

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said one aspect of Bartlett’s servant’s heart is neighborly love.

“One year ago today, I get a phone call from Sheriff Rowe saying we've lost an officer, and that was a dark, dark day,” Parrish said. “Many were asking, ‘Well, why were you in Levelland? Why were you there? This is Hockley County. It wasn't Lubbock County,’ and the only thing I can say – the thing I've said pretty much every day for the last year – is that we help our neighbors. When our neighbor’s in trouble, you can count on us being there.”

“I want to say thank you to the people of Levelland for honoring one of our fallen,” Parrish continued. “He was here serving your community. He was here being a neighbor. And I'll tell you, if you need help again, do not hesitate to call. Lubbock County will be there for you, because it's what we do. It's how we take care of each other.”