BERNEY WILKINSON: Countdown to back to school begins

By Dr. Berney Wilkinson
The Ledger
 4 days ago
Believe it or not, schools reopen in less than a month. The summer has flown by and everyone is ready to get back in the classroom. Well, I suppose that may be a bit of an overstatement. However, whether you (and your student) are ready for it or not, school will be starting in just a few weeks.

This is the ideal time to start preparing for the shift back to our school routines. Many kids are staying up much later than usual and sleeping until mid-morning or later. They are getting accustomed to getting up when they want, spending more time on their electronics, staying in their pajamas, and enjoying lots of “free time.”

When school returns, though, they will be “back to the grind.” They will have to get up early and be prepared to leave the house far earlier than they want. They will have to leave behind their video games and cell phones, follow a schedule that they may not like, and be prepared to do classwork and homework.

Although this shift will be difficult, there are a few things parents can do now to ease students into the new routine. The first challenge is to start shifting them back toward a reasonable bedtime. You don’t have to go immediately from letting them stay up as late as they want to making them be in bed with the lights out at 8 pm. Instead, over the next few weeks, shift their bedtime by small increments. Depending on the amount of change needed, you can adjust their bedtime by 20 to 30 minutes each week so that by the time school resumes, they are used to going to bed at their normal time.

Another important preparation is to ensure that they reestablish a good morning routine. Over the summer, mornings tend to be far less structured and organized. Kids are often in their pajamas for most of the morning and they tend to eat breakfast at their own pace. This, of course, will have to change when they have to be out of the house to catch the bus or to be in your car to head to school.

You can start structuring their mornings by waking them up a little earlier each day, much like you will do for bedtime. In addition, they should start getting used to changing their clothes and having breakfast at the table (or wherever they will have breakfast before school). You can get them back in the habit of doing all of the things that they typically do in the morning, before school, such as brushing their teeth, combing their hair, and washing their face. Again, for many kids, these are not things that they are accustomed to doing in the morning over summer break, so we need to get them back in the habit.

Finally, one of the most important things that you can do right now is to start weaning them off their electronics. This will most likely be your biggest battle, though, again, do you want to fight it now or do you want to fight it when school has already started? You certainly don’t have to take electronics away completely. However, it will be critical that your kids are used to going a few hours without screen time. Initially, you can help them by giving them something else to do, such as a few chores, a story to read, or some other task that keeps them occupied. In addition, since most schools are going to be “one-to-one” next year (meaning that every student will have an iPad/tablet), have your kids log into their Classlink account and spend time on some of the educational programs for reading and math.

The transition from summer break back to school is tough for a lot of kids (as well as their parents). However, starting to prepare for that transition now can make it much smoother after school begins. Gently shifting their schedules and adjusting some of their activities, a little at a time, can reduce their distress and make the entire process easier.

Dr. Berney, a licensed psychologist with Psychological Associates of Central Florida in Lakeland, is a national speaker and the co-author of "Handbook for Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child." Listen to Dr. Berney's podcast, "The Mental Breakdown,” on iTunes and YouTube. You can submit questions or topics to Dr. Berney by email at drberney@pacflorida.com.

