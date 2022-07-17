Letter: Changing color of democracy

I am an old person and depressed. The United States Supreme Court seems to have taken a hard right turn. Given their Black Robes and Lifetime appointments, they are immune to public opinion and even that pesky Constitution. They can accomplish what their party has failed to do for decades.

In 2013 the Supreme Court struck down portions of the Civil Rights Act. Many states immediately took action to remove those rights from selected portions of Americans. The 2022 US Supreme Court has taken an even harder conservative step forward, it has granted the Federal Government sovereign immunity. That means that the Government cannot be held accountable for any violations of Civil Rights no matter how egregious they may be. This is a historical action, if you are interested in 1930’s German history. If your civil rights get violated, all you will see is the Justices tapping out the rhythm while the government sings MC Hammer's “U Can’t Touch This.” So much for that pesky Constitution's Fourth Amendment.

This is just the start of what’s to come. The Supreme Court is going to change Democracy in America. If you are wondering what can be done, nothing. Black Robes and Lifetime appointments, they are untouchable. They're loyal and answer only to those who put them on the bench. I’m afraid the color of the fabric of Democracy in America is no longer Red, White and Blue, but it’s more just red, a bright shiny red.

John Hodge/Slaton