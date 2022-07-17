ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Best of the Best awards to recognize some of York County's most-loved businesses

By Angel Albring, York Daily Record
 4 days ago
Hundreds of thousands of votes have been counted, and York County residents have been heard.

On Aug. 3, the York Daily Record will publish the Best of the Best commemorative section, which will include all of the categories, winners and finalists for the awards that celebrate and recognize the best businesses that York County has to offer.

The first-place winner in each category will be announced at the Best of the Best’s Awards Gala at 6 p.m., Aug. 2, at the Wyndham Garden, 2000 Loucks Road, West Manchester Township.

The gala will feature a red carpet, complete with the “paparazzi” snapping photos. There will be a cocktail hour and sit-down dinner, followed by the first-place announcements and plaque presentation by Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge.

The Best of the Best York County contest highlight the people and businesses that locals feel go above and beyond − making them the best at what they do. The contest was produced and managed by LOCALiQ, the York Daily Record's marketing solutions team. Nominations were submitted by the public in February.

Categories include restaurants (broken down by type), food trucks, barber shops and hair salons, medical clinics, spas, hotels, event and entertainment venues, live music, artists, car salespeople, parks, places of worship, tourist attractions, banks, apartment complexes, nursing homes, home repair companies, real estate companies and much more.

