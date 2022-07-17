ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Like blueberries? Like cake? You'll love this summer treat

By The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
It’s berry season.

Until I moved from Allegany County, the only wild (or tame berries, for that matter) we ever had were black raspberries. We would take our buckets and walk down the railroad tracks to retrieve those black jewels.

Black raspberry pie was my family’s favorite berry confection. While I love pie, this past year I’ve been venturing into different types of cake, testing and examining the crumb, texture and heaviness.

This year I was fortunate enough to have generous neighbors who shared their backyard blueberries. I didn’t even have to drive. The blueberries are so plump and fragrant.

Last year I made a lemon blueberry layer cake with a cream cheese icing, but I didn’t want all the work of that. And I didn’t want to disguise the blueberry flavor with icing. So this lemon blueberry Bundt cake was exactly what I was looking for. With a little experimentation, I got it just right.

This cake is easy, moist, can be elegant or be served for breakfast or a snack.

Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake

Ingredients:

3 cups cake flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup plain Greek yogurt at room temperature

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup butter room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups blueberries fresh or frozen (do not thaw)

Optional Lemon Glaze:

1 cup confectioners sugar

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Generously grease a 10-12 cup Bundt pan with butter or non-stick spray.

Whisk cake flour with baking powder, baking soda and salt together. Set aside.

Mix together yogurt, lemon juice and lemon zest in a medium bowl and set aside.

Using a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar on high speed until creamy, 2-3 minutes. Be sure to scrape down sides and bottom. On medium speed, add in vanilla. On low speed, add eggs one at a time, allowing each to fully mix in before adding the next. After adding the third egg, don’t over-mix. Stop after all eggs are incorporated.

Pour the dry ingredients into the egg mixture, pour the yogurt mixture on top. Turn the mixer on medium speed and mix just until combined. Do not over-mix. Using a rubber spatula fold in the berries; it will be a thick creamy batter.

Spoon batter into prepared pan, smoothing the top. Bake 55-70 minutes (mine took 70).

Halfway through bake time, place tented foil over the top of the cake to prevent the top from over browning. Use a toothpick test for doneness . Start checking at 55 minutes.

Once the toothpick comes out completely clean, it is done.

Remove cake from the oven and let it cool for one hour in the pan. Then invert the cool cake onto a wire rack or serving dish. Allow to cool completely before glazing, slicing and serving.

Optional glaze:

Whisk confectioners sugar, lemon juice and vanilla together until smooth. Drizzle on top of cool cake.

For a thicker glaze, add confectioners sugar; to thin glaze, add more lemon juice. Icing will set after a few hours. This cake stores and transports well.

Cover leftover cake and store in the fridge for up to five days. (It didn’t last five days in our house).

