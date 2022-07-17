Snakeheads have arrived in our watershed

A place for everything, everything in its place. — Benjamin Franklin

We have a new — and unwelcome — resident in our stretch of the Potomac River: the Northern Snakehead caught at Dam #4 on June 10 near Scrabble, W.Va.

Now snakeheads have been an unwelcome inhabitant of the Potomac since 2002, but they have not come this close to Hagerstown (or my favorite fishing spot) previously. This large, reputedly tasty, aggressive predator is the latest in a long line of invasive fish in this stretch of the Potomac since Europeans first arrived in the region.

Native Americans fished this stretch of water for thousands of years. The remains of 1200 year-old stone fish traps can still be seen in this area. These original anglers caught eel, suckers, channel catfish and crappies.

Many of the local fish caught today were introduced species like smallmouth bass (est. 1854), carp (est. 1878), and even walleye (est. 1989). Yet the presence of these non-native, introduced species causes far less concern than our most recent invader, first discovered two decades ago in Crofton, Md.

Why does the snakehead, another edible game fish, have such a bad reputation?

The name "snakehead" is probably a good starting point. Ever since Genesis, snakes have gotten a bad rap amongst humans, and almost certainly something called, say, the “kittenish” would be less scary.

The snakehead is also an outlaw. According to the Lacey Act, the Northern Snakehead is listed as an injurious species — meaning it cannot be possessed or transported live.

It also had a relatively scary introduction to its new American neighbors. The snakehead breathes air and can live outside of water. It can even wiggle and hop a bit on land, breathing air and moving like a slow, clumsy snake.

Unlike many fish, snakeheads spawn often and behave like tiger moms when it comes to protecting their eggs and young.

Finally, they (like their bass neighbors) are voracious eaters, consuming pretty much anything that doesn’t consume them first.

So a large new predator fish from the opposite side of the globe that breeds like a rabbit and feeds prodigiously and indiscriminately with its snake-like head is likely to cause widespread concern and even fear, which it did.

Early reports warned these well-adapted fish would overtake waterways and decimate our streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes. Two decades after their discovery, luckily we have not yet suffered a fish apocalypse.

It turns out anglers actually sometimes enjoy catching these large, aggressive fighters who, because of their voracious indiscriminate appetite, will strike almost anything.

And they do have one daunting predator — humans.

Both sport anglers and people who enjoy snakeheads beer-battered have provided some much need constraints to its potentially explosive growth.

Ecological imperialism had been around as long as humans have moved around the world with their domesticated animals, plants, weeds, germs and invasives. Starlings and stinkbugs are a constant reminder that certain species, benign in their native environment, can become injurious in another habitat.

As regards the snakeheads, the jury is still out as to how ultimately detrimental they will become. In the interim, we can only fish them, eat them, and perhaps learn a lesson about the importance of keeping things in their proper place.

Mark Madison lives in Hagerstown and is an avid angler who has yet to catch a snakehead.