ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Snakeheads have arrived in our watershed

By Mark Madison
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kB9Jd_0giZuBHL00

A place for everything, everything in its place.

— Benjamin Franklin

We have a new — and unwelcome — resident in our stretch of the Potomac River: the Northern Snakehead caught at Dam #4 on June 10 near Scrabble, W.Va.

Now snakeheads have been an unwelcome inhabitant of the Potomac since 2002, but they have not come this close to Hagerstown (or my favorite fishing spot) previously. This large, reputedly tasty, aggressive predator is the latest in a long line of invasive fish in this stretch of the Potomac since Europeans first arrived in the region.

Native Americans fished this stretch of water for thousands of years. The remains of 1200 year-old stone fish traps can still be seen in this area. These original anglers caught eel, suckers, channel catfish and crappies.

Many of the local fish caught today were introduced species like smallmouth bass (est. 1854), carp (est. 1878), and even walleye (est. 1989). Yet the presence of these non-native, introduced species causes far less concern than our most recent invader, first discovered two decades ago in Crofton, Md.

Why does the snakehead, another edible game fish, have such a bad reputation?

The name "snakehead" is probably a good starting point. Ever since Genesis, snakes have gotten a bad rap amongst humans, and almost certainly something called, say, the “kittenish” would be less scary.

The snakehead is also an outlaw. According to the Lacey Act, the Northern Snakehead is listed as an injurious species — meaning it cannot be possessed or transported live.

Don't miss:A quarter-century of conservation: The NCTC turns 25

It also had a relatively scary introduction to its new American neighbors. The snakehead breathes air and can live outside of water. It can even wiggle and hop a bit on land, breathing air and moving like a slow, clumsy snake.

Unlike many fish, snakeheads spawn often and behave like tiger moms when it comes to protecting their eggs and young.

Finally, they (like their bass neighbors) are voracious eaters, consuming pretty much anything that doesn’t consume them first.

So a large new predator fish from the opposite side of the globe that breeds like a rabbit and feeds prodigiously and indiscriminately with its snake-like head is likely to cause widespread concern and even fear, which it did.

Early reports warned these well-adapted fish would overtake waterways and decimate our streams, rivers, ponds, and lakes. Two decades after their discovery, luckily we have not yet suffered a fish apocalypse.

It turns out anglers actually sometimes enjoy catching these large, aggressive fighters who, because of their voracious indiscriminate appetite, will strike almost anything.

And they do have one daunting predator — humans.

Both sport anglers and people who enjoy snakeheads beer-battered have provided some much need constraints to its potentially explosive growth.

Ecological imperialism had been around as long as humans have moved around the world with their domesticated animals, plants, weeds, germs and invasives. Starlings and stinkbugs are a constant reminder that certain species, benign in their native environment, can become injurious in another habitat.

As regards the snakeheads, the jury is still out as to how ultimately detrimental they will become. In the interim, we can only fish them, eat them, and perhaps learn a lesson about the importance of keeping things in their proper place.

Mark Madison lives in Hagerstown and is an avid angler who has yet to catch a snakehead.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Bicyclists and hikers will get new place to ride in Frederick

Bicyclists clamoring for more off-street trails will be gaining a new, short ride through the Frederick, Maryland, countryside. In a statement, officials said $5.1 million in federal funding was approved to convert the 1.8-mile Frederick and Pennsylvania railroad line into a hiking and biking trail. The 10-foot-wide asphalt trail will...
FREDERICK, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Trips That Make Cents: Hillbilly Beach

HEREFORD, Md. — If you need a place to relax and unwind without breaking your budget, you can take a trip to the Hereford Zone to cool off. There's plenty to do at Hillbilly Beach. Whether you like fishing, tubing or enjoying nature, this is the perfect place to cool off.
HEREFORD, MD
Bay Journal

Deer caught in the crosshairs as their population grows

White-tailed deer, once nearly gone from Chesapeake Bay drainage states, are now so plentiful that they threaten landscape vegetation and human safety. As a result, they are increasingly in the crosshairs of rifle scopes. Often reluctantly, dozens of communities and state and federal agencies, including the National Park Service, are...
PHOENIX, MD
whatsupmag.com

Maryland 2022 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Now Open

Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the 2022 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the 6-day hunting season, which for the first time includes a Saturday. The hunt will be open October 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potomac, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
Potomac, MD
Pets & Animals
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
City
Crofton, MD
Potomac, MD
Lifestyle
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
fox5dc.com

Fox attacks multiple people in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A fox attacked multiple people on a walking path in Monrovia, according to the Frederick County Health Department. Officials say the fox attacked more than one person at different times near the bridge on the Landsdale walking path close to the pond on Saturday. They say the fox was not afraid of either people or dogs.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring The Abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike Near Breezewood PA

Suppose you've wanted to get off the beaten path and explore a former highway. In that case, visiting the 13-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood, Pennsylvania, might be the ideal excursion. Though this highway is no longer in use, it is still open to the public. Visiting during fall or summer is recommended, as the scenery is beautiful then.
BREEZEWOOD, PA
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Less than a one-hour drive from Gettysburg, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Frederick, MD, the growing city of almost 75,000, is both steeped in history yet enviously trendy. Here, you’ll find the final resting place of Francis Scott Key, author of the national anthem, hundreds of years’ worth of Black history, and much more. Plus, the area is awash with public art and galleries, delicious cuisine and must-visit breweries, distilleries and wineries. And when it comes to job opportunities, Frederick delivers, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fish#Watershed#Snakehead#Europeans#Native Americans
WHSV

Macroburst and two tornadoes in Hampshire county from storms on 7-12-2022

ROMNEY, WV. (WHSV) - The National Weather Service has completed a storm survey on this line of storms. A powerful line of storms on Tuesday, July 12th moved through the Potomac Highlands and into the northern Shenandoah Valley. Severe severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for this exceptionally powerful line of storms. In fact the severe thunderstorm was upgraded as the line of storms intensified and the warning was reissued with the ‘destructive’ tag and winds of 80mph plus 2.50″ hail was possible in addition to a tornado. This is a uniquely rare severe thunderstorm warning for our area.
ROMNEY, WV
foxbaltimore.com

Tornado warnings hit several Maryland counties

(WBFF) — People in Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Frederick County scrambled for cover as tornado warnings moved through Maryland. The evening storms caused traffic slowdowns as torrential rain fell on road around Baltimore. These storms come as people are still without power from the storms that swept through...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
washco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on East Oak Ridge Drive

HAGERSTOWN, MD (July 20, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on East Oak Ridge Drive on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for debris clean-up. The road will be closed from Southern Boulevard to Baltimore Street. For additional information, please...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
abc27.com

Adams County building partially collapses on firefighters

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, July 19 at approximately 1:18 a.m., the Vigilant Hose Company in Shippensburg responded 1663 Wenksville Road to assist other fire companies with a building on fire. A 30 foot by 40 foot garage/building was on fire. Fire crews were removing roofing to...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

100-year-old Alma Hoffman advises people to write things down

Born near the Greencastle reservoir east of town, Alma Keller would walk to a one-room school in Antrim Township. Now Alma Hoffman, she doesn’t recall the name of the school or some other details of her long life, and so offers words of wisdom. “I tell everybody to write...
GREENCASTLE, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Cecil; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CARROLL CECIL FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S WASHINGTON MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania: A Paradise for Animal Lovers

Do you love animals? If so, then Pennsylvania is the place for you! The Keystone State is home to some of the most amazing parks and zoos that are perfect for animal lovers of all ages. From bears and lions to deer and horses, you can find just about any type of animal in Pennsylvania. So if you’re looking for an unforgettable animal experience, be sure to check out one of Pennsylvania’s many parks and zoos!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Misconceptions of 'dry drowning'

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Summer fun at the pool can turn into summer danger if a child starts to drown. “It’s definitely a scary experience but there’s a lot of adrenaline with it, so once you go in you’re just going right after the kid," said Ellie Bailey, a lifeguard at Lincolnway Pool in West Manchester Township, York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy