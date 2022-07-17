ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guest opinion: 'Say good-bye to our small town jewel'

By Victoria Conti
The News-Press
 4 days ago
Why do We Vote?

Seriously, I need to know. In this day and age . . . with all the technology, we should know what’s going on in our neighborhood, right? Well, apparently many residents here in Bonita Springs that live in the downtown area did not.

A few of us have been trying to get the word out to others, that might not be aware of the changes that are in the works for our downtown jewel and how local residents will be affected.

Most of the residents here, came here because they liked the small town flavor. We did not want to live in Naples or Fort Myers because they were very different from our small town jewel.

However, time marches on and most of us, who work and could not attend meetings or didn’t have time to monitor goings on by Youtube or online, depended on the City Council to have the best interest of the residents at heart when planning. Sadly, apparently this is not the case.

Over mounting opposition with the proposed 120 apartment development by private business on our downtown Imperial River, (taxpayer owned, prime property) the Citi has plans to lease the property. They intend to put up 4 story apartment buildings. Yeaaa once again for private enterprise making big money over the objections of the local residents, who will be impacted by this folly, forever.

Don’t get me wrong I know development is inevitable but I’m suggesting something more attractive to the locals who actually pay the taxes here. Shouldn’t we get a say? Or, is the only thing important now greedy corporations with deep pockets? If so, then bye, bye, small town jewel.

Is there a possibility of reason here? We have a one lane road in that area folks, which is taxed to the limit in rush hour traffic, especially since the last new apartment project was finished recently at Dean St & Old 41.

I don’t know how an emergency vehicle could possible get thru that area from Bonita Beach Road down Old 41 to the roundabout and down West Terry, all one

lane each direction.

Now, I’m no engineer but if anyone can show me how that’s not a concern,

please do, I’ll wait.

The local residents of the downtown area have voiced such concern about this project to their counsel members since becoming aware of it, that a group has been created. The group wanted to actually get some input by those that live here and had created an online survey.

It would have been easy for the City to do that with their Newsletter, email that is sent out regularly, to residents, if they were interested in public opinion. The city responded with a statement to the effect that the questions were biased and dismissed the whole survey entirely.

This is what we are dealing with folks. People that were voted into office because they

represented one thing, then apparently doing the opposite after being elected. Tell me why we vote if the people we vote for turn a deaf ear to the residents once elected?

Victoria Conti is a 40year-resident of Bonita Springs.

Gary Cooper
4d ago

I think part of the problem is that compared to other cities in the country Bonita Springs makes it very difficult for the public to be involved in the meetings.Where I came from the public was encouraged to attend all meetings and had x amount of time to voice their opinion.

Debbie Martin-Dye
4d ago

Absolutely. I think you’re absolutely correct. I just moved from BONITA back to Naples which is even worse. I love Bonita Springs. I hope the best for the people who own property there.

Alice
4d ago

Because all of them get their pockets lined somehow. They could give two rips about the residents as long as they get paid.

