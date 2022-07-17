ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News social calendar for July 17

By Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

Editor’s note: Items or corrections to be published in the Palm Beach Social Calendar are currently being accepted via email only. Please type the information into the body of the email and do not use attachments. Include your name and phone number, in case we have questions about your event. Send announcements to sdonnelly@pbdailynews.com. Deadline for Sunday publication is noon Wednesday.

Some events may have been canceled or rescheduled because of concerns about the coronavirus.

July 20

Historical Society of the Palm Beaches/Young Professionals of Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce: Happy Hour reception; 5:30 p.m. at Meat Market. Taylor Materio, chairwoman. 561-236-4113.

Sept. 9

International Society of Palm Beach: Fall Luncheon celebrating the 103rd birthday of founder Herme de Wyman Miro; at the Sailfish Club. Patrick and Milly Park, chairman and chairwoman. By invitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXFOt_0giZu8iP00

Nov. 1

Palm Beach Crime Watch: Membership cocktail party;  Al Fresco at the Par 3. By invitation.

Nov. 16

Children’s Home Society of Florida: 30th anniversary of “The Ultimate Dinner Party”; 6 p.m. at private residences in Palm Beach. Victor Moore and John J. Tatooles, chairmen; Jim and Gay Engel, honorary chairmanand honorary cairwoman. 561-402-0823.

Palm Beach Civic Association: Directors Luncheon; noon at Club Colette. By invitation.

Nov. 19

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Young Friends’ Party Animal Gala; 6 p.m. at The Flagler Museum. Stacey Leuliette, chairwoman; Nick and Molly Mele, co-chairman and co-chairwoman. 561-530-6066.

Nov. 28

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: Phipps Ocean Park Dinner; 7 p.m. at Club Colette. By invitation.

Dec. 2

Alzheimer’s Community Care: Jingle Bell Rock 25th anniversary dinner dance honoring Dick Robinson; at The Breakers. 561-683-2700.

Dec. 5

South Florida PBS: Annual Stars of Education dinner honoring Thomas C. Quick;  at Club Colette.

Dec. 6

Adopt-a-Family of the Palm Beaches: 38th annual Tree Lighting Celebration at the Sailfish Club. Elizabeth DeBrule, chairwoman; Karen Fischer, co-chairwoman. 561-253-1361.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45h0hZ_0giZu8iP00

Dec. 8

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: 51st annual Christmas Ball; 7 p.m. at the Sailfish Club. Pauline Pitt, chairwoman. By invitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5je5_0giZu8iP00

Dec. 9

Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: Cocktail reception aboard Lady Kathryn V.  Leo and Kathryn Vecellio, chairman and chairwoman. By invitation.

Dec. 10

First Serve of the Palm Beaches: Dinner dance following the Paul van Der Grift tennis invitational; at a private residence. By invitation.

Dec. 11

American Friends of Magen David Adom: Annual gala at The Breakers. By invitation.

Dec. 12

Promise Fund of Florida: Pink Tie Guy kickoff cocktail reception at Club Colette. By invitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCtgS_0giZu8iP00

Dec. 13

Palm Beach Civic Association: Holiday Party; 5:30 p.m. at The Breakers. By invitation.

Dec. 14

Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: Council of 100’s annual Holiday Dinner at The Breakers. By invitation.

Dec. 17

MorseLife Health System: MorseLife’s 39th annual Dinner; The Breakers. 561-242-4661.

Jan. 15, 2023

The Darbster Foundation: Fur Ball at Club Colette. By invitation.

Jan. 19, 2023

The Hanley Foundation: Palm Beach Dinner; 6 p.m. at the Sailfish Club. Kelly Williams, chairwoman; Andrew Forsyth, chairman. 561-268-2355.

Jan. 21, 2023

Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation: 17th annual Palm Beach Police & Fire Rescue Ball at The Mar-a-Lago Club. By invitation.

Jan. 26, 2023

H.O.W. - Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper: 21st annual Time is of the Essence Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. By invitation.

National Wildlife Refuge Association: '‘Wild About Wildlife'’ reception; 6 p.m. at private residence. Danielle Moore, honorary chairwoman.  By invitation.

Jan. 27, 2023

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society: Tropical Safari Gala; 7 p.m. at the home of Michele and Howard Kessler. Thomas Quick, honorary chairman; Michele Kessler, honorary chairwoman. 561-533-0887, ext. 222.

Jan. 29, 2023

English-Speaking Union: Annual Downton Abbey dinner dance at Club Colette. 561-254-7838.

Feb. 2, 2023

Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation: Hospice Evening 2023 at The Breakers. 561-832-8585

Feb. 17, 2023

The Society of the Four Arts: “Americans in Paris” Dinner Dance. By invitation.

Feb. 18, 2023

The Society of the Four Arts: Contemporaries’  “Disco in the Desert” Gala. By invitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39T5ne_0giZu8iP00

Feb. 20, 2023

Palm Beach Symphony: 21st anniversary gala; 7 p.m. at The Breakers James R. Borynack and Adolfo Zaralegui, honorary chairmen. 561-568-0265.

Feb. 23, 2023

American Heart Association: The 68th annual Palm Beach Heart Ball at The Breakers.

Feb. 24, 2023

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: The Winter Ball; 7 p.m. at The Breakers. Lynne McGowan Wheat, chairwoman. By invitation.

Feb. 25, 2023

Cleveland Clinic Florida: Annual Florida Ball; 7 p.m. The Breakers. 954-659-6238.

March 1, 2023

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts: 30th anniversary gala. 561-651-4320.

Children’s Home Society of Florida: Annual Spring Luncheon; 11 a.m. at The Colony. Wendy Roberts, chairwoman. 561-402-0823.

March 2, 2023

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope: 2023 Shop The Day Away Luncheon; 10:30 a.m. at The Breakers. Laura Moore Tanne, Michelle King Robson and Jacqui Michel, chairwomen. 561-748-7227

March 3, 2023

Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach: Annual Dinner Dance; 6:30 p.m. at Bradley Park. By invitation.

March 6, 2023

Promise Fund of Florida: Major Donor dinner and award celebration at Club Colette. By invitation.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute: Palm Beach Leadership Dinner at The Breakers. Dr Laurie Glimcher, chairwoman. By invitation.

March 16, 2023

Palm Beach Fellowship of Christians and Jews: Annual Fellowship Dinner and 30th anniversary celebration; ; 6:30 p.m. at The Breakers. 561-833-6150.

March 26, 2023

LIFE (Leaders In Furthering Education): 29th annual Lady In Red Gala with entertainment by Paul Anka; 6 p.m. at The Breakers. Lois Pope, chairwoman. 561-582-8083

March 27, 2023

MorseLife: Golf Luncheon; Flagler Steakhouse at The Breakers. By invitation events@morselife.org, 561-242-4661.

April 2, 2023

Palm Beach Crime Watch: Annual bridge-lighting cocktail party at the Royal Park Bridge. 561-508-3547

April 14, 2023

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County: Barefoot on the Beach; 7:30 p.m. at The Breakers.

April 15, 2023

Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope: Dance the Night Away Gala; 6 p.m. at The Mar-a-Lago Club. Janet Levy and Farley Rentschler, co-chairwomen. 561-748-7227

April 17, 2023

Palm Beach Civic Association: Annual meeting and reception; 10 a.m. at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. By invitation.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Palm Beach Daily News social calendar for July 17

Comments / 0

 

