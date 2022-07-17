ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Society: Raising funds is child's play at RCCA's luncheon for playground reno

By Shannon Donnelly
 4 days ago
At its 27th annual spring luncheon, the Rehabilitation Center for Children and Adults (RCCA) asked its supporters to jump.

They all said "How high?"

Well, sorta.

"Spring Into Action" was the theme for the event, which took place April 27 with the specific goal to raise funds for renovation of the playground.

More Palm Beach society news here.

Carling Pinckney and Constance Thomas were chairwoman and co-chairwoman, respectively, for the afternoon, which also included music by acoustic guitarist James McCreavy, artwork displays by the RCCA preschool students, and the traditional centerpieces of fragrant, brightly colored spring flowers.

Speakers included RCCA medical director Dr. Jeffrey Farber and director of operations Ellen O’Bannon who spoke about the center’s mission and the need for nonprofit healthcare; and John Pinson, who reflected on his involvement with RCCA through the decades.

The chairwomen thanked all for "springing into action," as requested, to successfully raise the funds needed for the renovation of the playground, an integral part of the educational experience for the RCCA.

Serving on the committee were Christine Aylward, Tori Baker, Katie Benjamin, Nellie Benoit, Jackie Breckenridge, Amy Bridger, Paula Butler, Carol Collins, Julie Connors, Lily Holt Dillon, Trish Donnelley, Linda Salandra Dweck, Chrissie Ferguson, Lilly Leas Ferreira, Paget Ferrell, Denise Hanley, Shannon Howell, Laura Johnston, Stacey Leuliette, Roshan Massoumi, Pam Mettler, Alexandra Oelsner, Kim Raich, Alice Randolph, Julie Reveley, Mimi Richards, Tina Roberts, Crista Ryan, Noel Settle, Patt Sned, Joan Van der Grift and Lucy Anthony Webster.

Founded in 1940 as the Crippled Children’s Society, RCCA has served the Palm Beach County community for 82 years as a not-for-profit outpatient therapy center dedicated to improving people’s physical function, communication and independence.

