Summit County, OH

'A Week of Fairadise': 2022 Summit County Fair opens July 26

By Shannon Coan, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
With the smell of deep-fried food and the revving of monster truck engines, the Summit County Fair is back at the end of this month.

The fair will take place Tuesday, July 26, through Sunday, July 31, at the Summit County Fairgrounds, located at North and Howe avenues in Tallmadge. This year’s theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”

Gates will open at 10 a.m. every day except Thursday, when they will open at 11 a.m. Parking is free. Unless otherwise noted, general admission is $10 for ages 9-64 and $3 for ages 2-8 and 65 and older. Season passes are available for $40.

Celebrating 65 years at the Tallmadge location, this year’s fair will feature a monster truck show for the first time, as well as performances from local clogging groups, pig racing and a magician.

Also included with admission are shows by illusionist Michael Griffin and the Dominquez Variety Show and Circus, both of which will be performing daily. The Dominquez Variety Show and Circus will have a variety of performances, including a stunt dog show with eight poodles, aerial tricks and motorcycles being ridden within a "globe of death."

All-day ride passes for Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are $20. All-day ride passes for Thursday are $15 and weeklong ride passes are $80. Rides are shut down from 4-5 p.m. daily for a safety check.

2022 Summit County Fair schedule and highlights:

Tuesday, July 26: Opening ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. at the gazebo. The OMA Motocross event will take place in the grandstand, with sign up at 5:30 p.m., practice at 6:30 p.m. and the race at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $5 for ages 3 and older. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 11 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27: Farm Bureau, Veterans and Active Military Day — Farm Bureau members, veterans and active military members will have a $3 admission fee. The Demolition and Compact Derby will take place in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Admission for the derby is $10 and $12 for ages 3 and older, depending on the section. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: Family Day — Attendees 14 and younger will have free grounds admission. KOI Drag Racing will take place in the grandstand, with practice starting at 2 p.m. and the race at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 11 p.m.

Friday, July 29: Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Day — Those who bring a boxed or canned food item will have a $3 admission fee until 3 p.m. There will be truck pulls at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand. Admission to the truck pulls is $10 for ages 3 and older. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 — Open to the World Tractor or Truck Pulls will be in the grandstand at 7 p.m.; tickets are $8 for ages 3 and older. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 11 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 — A monster truck show will take place in the grandstand, with a fan zone from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and the show at 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 3 and older. Concessions and rides will open at noon and close with the fair at 8 p.m.

To view the 2022 Summit County Fair’s full schedule, click here.

For more details, visit www.summitfair.com.

