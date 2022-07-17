ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

It’s National Ice Cream Day- Here are Some Deals to Enjoy

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ChKu9_0giZtz0W00

Nothing says summer like ice cream and today we celebrate national ice cream day with these deals.

1. Baskin Robbins

Technically, the entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month and Baskin-Robbins is doing it up properly by launching a brand-new, OREO® S’mores ice cream flavor. It’s made with toasted marshmallow and graham-flavored ice creams with a thick chocolate cookie ribbon and irresistible OREO® cookie pieces. Enjoy this new delectable flavor the whole month of July. Plus, you can get a FREE Regular Scoop of ice cream when you download and sign up on the Baskin Robbins app.

2. Cold Stone Creamery

When you sign up for Cold Stone Creamery Rewards Club, you can get a BOGO FREE Creation loaded to your account. Plus, you’ll receive 25 points.

3. Marble Slab Creamery

Marble Slab Creamery Happy Reward Members will be rewarded all-month long to celebrate National Ice Cream Month and National Ice Cream Day on July 17. Reward members will be able to redeem a variety of rewards when they check in and make a purchase at participating locations throughout the month, starting July 1 to July 31. The reward offers include:

  • a free small ice cream
  • a buy one, get one free small ice cream

4. Monkey Joe’s

In honor of National Ice Cream Day, get out of the summer heat at Monkey Joe’s on July 17 and your child can enjoy one FREE ice cream cupper paid adult admission, while supplies last.

5. Steak ’n Shake

Shake lovers will want to get over to Steak ’n Shake on weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to get half price on all shakes and drinks. And if you haven’t joined their Rewards Club, do it, and a FREE milkshake will be your first reward.

6. Whole Foods Market

In a show of sweeping support for National Ice Cream Day, from July 6 through July 19, Whole Foods Market will be discounting all ice cream and frozen treats by 25%. And Amazon Prime Members will save an extra 10%.

7.Dairy Queen

On July 17, get $1 off a Chocolate Dipped Cone. This deal can be redeemed through the DQ mobile app at participating locations nationwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
ABC News

Where to get free cups and cones on National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 17, and it's the perfect time to score some discounts and freebies on the beloved frozen dessert. Below, find out which brands are offering deals for the holiday -- and get ready to scoop them up!. 16 Handles. Rewards members will receive 3...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Creams#Ice Cream Cone#National Ice Cream Month#Summer Heat#Food Drink#Oreo S Mores#Oreo Cookie Pieces#National Ice Cream Day
Thrillist

KFC Is Bringing Back a Fan Favorite for $5

In 2019, KFC turned its side dish Mac & Cheese into a main course, adding fried popcorn chicken to the noodles. Now, the southern-style fast food joint is bringing the creamy bowls back, and you can get them for just $5. While the Mac & Cheese Bowls are not officially...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

Costco Is Bringing Back A Discontinued Bakery Item–And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Is there anything worse than your favorite item being pulled from a store or restaurant menu? Whether it’s a limited edition flavor of potato chips on the shelves of your go-to grocery store or a seasonal drink at your favorite coffee chain, nothing can replace the hole that’s left in your heart when these must-haves become unavailable—but that just makes their return twice as sweet! That’s exactly the type of joy Costco shoppers are experiencing now that the beloved 68-ounce Key Lime Pies are back. Hallelujah!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Subway Is Giving Out 1 Million Free Subs from Its New Menu Today

Last week, Subway introduced its most extensive menu makeover in 60 years. The update includes 12 new signature sandwiches with different meat, cheese, veggie, sauce, and bread combos. To celebrate the Subway Series lineup, the sammie slinger is giving away 1 million subs off the new menu. You can snag...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Several Pasta Sauces Recalled

Several pasta sauces made by Mars Food UK have been recalled after they were found to pose a health risk to some consumers. The recall, issued on June 16, is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, as the products contain soy. This means the pasta sauces pose a potentially severe health hazard to consumers with a soy allergy.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item (with a Catch)

What's old can quickly become new again in the fast-food world. Some chains bring back the same items on an annual basis (like the Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Pumpkin Spice Latte) while others dip back into their past to find something that makes people nostalgic. The big...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Should You Store Hard-Boiled Eggs With Or Without The Shell?

Summertime is the quintessential picnic season which means lots of families will gather together at parks and backyards to enjoy seasonal staples like burgers, watermelon, and the beloved egg salad. But, as the temperature outside increases, keeping your food fresh and free from bacteria is essential in avoiding the dreaded chance of food poisoning.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy