McAleavey, Coghan play in Marisa Rose Bowl with Mazzola, Meeney on mind, in heart

All-Star football games give outgoing seniors a chance to represent their high schools on the gridiron one last time.

For two players participating in Thursday’s Marisa Rose Bowl at North Brunswick High School, the contest will not only give them a chance to wear their school’s helmet in a game one final time, it will provide an opportunity to do so while honoring individuals who have had a tremendous impact on themselves and their respective programs.

The charity contest will benefit The Marisa Tufaro Foundation, whose mission is to assist children in need throughout the greater Middlesex County area, but for St. Thomas Aquinas’ Kenny Coghan and Old Bridge’s Jake McAleavey, the game has added meaning.

All players will wear two specially designed decals during the game on their helmets honoring the late Ron Mazzola and Brian Meeney, who passed away suddenly one month apart, respectively, in February and March.

In addition to the decals, Mazzola and Meeney will be honored during a moment of silence before the opening kickoff.

The decals, which Riddell sales representative Mike Frauenheim and his sports equipment company generously created and donated, feature the initials BM and RM in white letters inside a light purple heart, reflecting the colors of The Marisa Tufaro Foundation. Each heart is outlined in black, the hue of respect and mourning.

Meeney was the highly respected head football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas, who led a resurgence at the Edison-based parochial school, which finished undefeated in the regular season last year.

Mazzola was, among countless other titles, the beloved public address announcer at Old Bridge, where the football field’s press box will soon bear his name.

Coghan played two seasons for Meeney. To the rising Wagner College freshman and countless others, Meeney was more than simply a coach.

“Playing for him was really something special, because he cared about us more than any other coach I’ve ever (played for),” said Coghan, who will play outside linebacker at Wagner. “He cared about us more than any other coach I’ve ever seen. He would text me on the daily, almost. He would ask me if I was eating and drinking right, if I was taking care of my body. Anytime I was banged up, he would ask me about it. He was just way more involved than anyone I’d ever seen before.”

Coghan doesn’t need a helmet decal for his former mentor to be front and center in his mind. That includes Thursday’s game, as well as the games he’ll be playing for Wagner on Staten Island this fall.

“That’s been something in the back of my mind,” Coghan said. “Not just in this game, but in college, going forward. I think about it a lot. I know he would want me to play my best and wouldn’t want it to (weigh) on me too much. He’d want me to play not only for him, but for myself.”

For McAleavey, Mazzola has always been a presence, not only with his voice on game day, but the support he lent to the entire Old Bridge program beyond the Friday night press box. From filming road games to serving as the master of ceremonies at postseason banquets, Mazzola was involved with the Knights in myriad ways. Among The Marisa Tufaro Foundation’s biggest supporters, Mazzola would have served as public address announcer for the Marisa Rose Bowl.

“Ron Mazzola was just so supportive of the whole program,” said McAleavey, who spent four years in the Old Bridge football program. “Every game, he was out there for us, always supporting us wherever we go. It was always great hearing his voice on Friday nights. He was the ‘Voice of Old Bridge.’ Just thinking that he’s not going to be up there again really hurts.”

The lone representatives of St. Thomas Aquinas and Old Bridge in the Marisa Rose Bowl will feel an extra sense of pride when they take the field on Thursday night.

Coghan led the Trojans in sacks and tackles for a loss and was third on the team in total tackles. McAleavey was second on the Knights in all-purpose yards and earned second-team Home News Tribune All-Middlesex County honors on offense.

Playing in Thursday’s all-star game gives each player another chance to do more than shine on the field.

“It (not only) means a lot to me, but to my teammates and his family,” Coghan said of the tribute that will be paid to Meeney. “He had two daughters, and I hope they can see the impact he had, not only while he was alive, but even after he passed.”

“I’m definitely going to be playing for Ron out here and just thinking about him,” said McAleavey, a receiver and defensive back, who will continue his football career at Assumption University in the fall. “It’s the least I can do, so I’m very happy to be here.”

