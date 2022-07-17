Opinion: Sports betting will eventually be legal; no need to give Big Gaming the store

The demise of House Bill 631, the sports betting bill, by a single vote in the North Carolina House, was frankly a blessing in disguise.

While there were good elements of the bill (horse betting was added, the Cherokee and Catawba were on board), the bill still had too much favoritism to “Big Gaming” interests wanting to kill off competition, and too much for sports leagues who, frankly, got big from people betting on their events, whether that was “legal” or not.

I have to defend the sponsors - which include Tim Moffitt, District 117, of Hendersonville - on one point. The argument for gutting out collegiate sports betting, which turned out to be a “poison pill” that defeated the bill, is beyond laughable considering the General Assembly gave the very same thing to tribes for their sportsbooks.

The very first sportsbook wager in North Carolina was on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, or “March Madness,” at Harrah’s of Cherokee.

I know. I was there.

Funny, the proponents brought up match-fixing issues from the 1960s (which showed keeping it illegal did not stop it from happening), but failed to bring up Calvin Ridley. Ridley is an wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons. While on injured reserve, the NFL said he bet on NFL games in a Florida sportsbook (it was briefly legal until a federal injunction due to a lawsuit), a huge violation of league's rules. Reportedly, Ridley also bet on the Falcons.

The sportsbook reported him to the Florida Gaming Commission. He was suspended a year and then indefinitely, losing over $11 million in salary so far. According to the NFL, Ridley placed bets during a five-day period last November.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league commissioner, said in a suspension letter to Ridley, "Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL."

Ridley is out for the entire 2022 season but is eligible to petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023.

Ridley’s case showed the system can work.

The idea that Governor Roy Cooper and Speaker Tim Moore could’ve bet on a mobile app in New Orleans on the North Carolina/Duke game in the Final Four, but would not be allowed to in North Carolina under this bill, is embarrassing. Next year’s bill has to have it back.

But there were other problems in the bill that needed to die anyway. Promo deductions are a huge revenue killer that have hurt state coffers in Virginia, Colorado, Arizona, etc. The horse racing channel, TVG, offers $200 sign-up bonuses, somewhat tolerable. But its sister company FanDuel offers $1,000 sign-up bonuses on the same channel for their iCasino. Many big sportsbooks offer $1,000 sign up bonuses, then write them off.

This is a problem. People will go broke chasing coupons.

While the bill first limited this to five years, then five to three, that’s not enough. It should be outlawed or greatly limited, and sportsbooks shouldn’t get to write them off. The initial entry fees and annual tax rates were not a problem. Raising them is myopic thinking. Only designed to squash startups. Also, Ohio has almost four times the number of sportsbooks licenses we were proposing. Should try to match that and spread out licenses over four years.

Betting exchanges should be allowed. They allow bettors to negotiate their own odds, the exchange only holds the money and pays the winners, so reduced fees. Groups like ZenSports, BetFair, Prophet Exchange, Sporttrade, Novig, etc. should be welcomed.

Why should major sports teams get “gaming lounges” in their venues but sports bars cannot have kiosks like Ohio? They suffered greatly during the pandemic. If the Cherokee and Catawba are afforded “geofencing” for sport betting, maybe do the same for sports bars?

Ultimately, we should be consolidating current gaming laws under a real gaming commission and control board, before we attempt to add new gaming. The Cherokee and Catawba have gaming commissions, as do Nevada, Missouri, New Jersey, Florida, etc., and North Carolina doesn’t? Seriously?

Sports betting will eventually be legal. No need to give “Big Gaming” the store.

Dennis Justice ran for the North Carolina House to raise concerns he had with the sports betting bill. He currently lives in Fletcher.