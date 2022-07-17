Opinion: No surprise unconstitutional map favoring Tim Moore on next Supreme Court docket

The U.S. Supreme Court term that ended June 30 was the most destructive in the 33 years I’ve been a member of the Supreme Court bar. The Court gutted the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to combat climate change, approved states regulating women’s bodies but not guns, eroded the authority of Native Americans over tribal lands, and eviscerated the separation between church and state. As my friend and University of Texas law professor Steve Vladeck said: “I’m hard pressed to think of a more momentous term in the Supreme Court’s history. Ever. Maybe there have been individual decisions that were more important, but the number of significant, paradigm-shifting rulings, and all in the ‘same’ direction, really has no precedent.”

Well, to quote the band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

North Carolina is at the forefront of the Court’s rightwing blitzkrieg. On the last day of the term, the Court granted certiorari in Moore v. Harper. “Moore” in the case title is Speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives Tim Moore.

Last November, the North Carolina General Assembly adopted a new congressional map. Many say that one of the districts was purposefully drawn to hand Speaker Moore a seat in Congress. Instead, Madison Cawthorn announced he was abandoning the mountains to run in what was supposed to be Moore’s district, and instantly Moore tapped out.

In February, the North Carolina Supreme Court blocked implementation of the new map finding that it was an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander in violation of the North Carolina Constitution. The map was expected to result in Republicans winning as many as 11 of 14 congressional seats in 2022 – 79% of the total – despite Republican’s earning less than 50% of all the votes cast in North Carolina’s 2020 congressional elections. Moore filed an emergency application asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the North Carolina Supreme Court. In March, Moore’s application was denied, but Justices Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch wrote to say that what is known as “the independent state legislature theory” is an important constitutional question the Court should address. Given this wink from four Justices, it was no surprise when in June the Court placed Moore’s case on the upcoming docket.

The independent state legislature theory is based on Article I, Section 4, Clause 1, of the U.S. Constitution, which states: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.” If the Supreme Court puts its imprimatur on the independent state legislature theory, state courts, governors, and constitutions will be powerless to check rogue state legislatures in election matters. If state legislatures draw maps to ensure the party of the minority fills a majority of elected offices or ignores the will of the voters and sends slates of fake electors to the Electoral College, it will be, as Bill Murray’s SNL character Todd said, “tough noogies.”

Republicans lost the popular vote in seven of eight presidential elections over the last 30 years. The lone exception was in 2004 when incumbent George W. Bush got 50.7% of the votes in an election influenced by 9/11 and two ongoing wars. In the other seven elections, Democratic presidential candidates earned from 2.9 million to 8.5 million more votes than their Republican challengers. The only way for a party supported by a minority of the people to wield power over the majority is to game the system using schemes like gerrymandering and voter suppression. If Moore v. Harper goes the way many believe it will, gaming the system will be cloaked in impunity.

Congress passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and reauthorized it five times with overwhelming bipartisan majorities. In 2013, in an opinion by Chief Justice Roberts, the Supreme Court struck down key parts, saying, “[t]he conditions that originally justified these measures no longer characterize voting in the covered jurisdictions.” In other words, five Supreme Court Justices substituted their judgment on the state of voting conditions for the judgment of the 488 members of Congress who voted to reauthorize the Act. In her dissenting opinion, Justice Ginsburg noted, “[t]he Constitution vests broad power in Congress to protect the right to vote, and in particular to combat racial discrimination in voting.”

The notion that the U.S. Supreme Court can act as a check on Congress in election matters, but state courts cannot act as checks on state legislatures, is as illogical as permitting states to regulate women’s bodies but not guns.

Confidence in the Supreme Court is at a record low 25%. If I was a betting man, I would wager that record won’t last long.

Moe Davis was the Democratic candidate in the race for the 11th District seat in the U.S. House of Representative.