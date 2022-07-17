Opinion: Thuggish behavior is not strength but a cover for weakness and immaturity

We like political leaders to be strong.

Remember President Franklin Roosevelt and how much he was respected. He was physically disabled, but no one thought of him as weak. He was a strong leader in peace and war and Truman, his successor, was also strong.

This has been a pattern in America until recently. Apparently, one of the appeals of former President Trump is his thuggish language in which he encouraged rough treatment of political opponents and the press and also used demeaning language and nicknames for opponents. This may be considered as showing strength by some, but it is just trying to give an impression of strength and toughness. It is only a cover for weakness and immaturity. It is the talk of bullies and mobsters, who are basically cowards. Strong leaders don’t use thuggish language. Thuggish language encourages thuggish behavior. That was clearly seen on January 6 and also seen and heard in political language and behavior since then.

A candidate for Congress recently expressed support for people to have permits to hunt for RINOs (Republican in Name Only). Apart from the publicized cases of violence, there have been numerous cases of threatening language used against people and even their families for opposition to Trump. What cowardice! The targets for violent language were also election officials and workers, who were falsely accused of committing fraud without any evidence.

Violence has no place in American political discourse and activities. It was seen in Congress just before the Civil War in physical conflicts. The current outbreak of thuggishness is a symptom of tensions today like those before the Civil War. What we have to conclude is that within most, if not all human beings, there is what could be called a “dark streak” of potential violence. This “dark streak” is capable of being turned into actual violent behavior by violent language. Even more dangerous, the “dark streak” can easily be turned into coercive rule over others by autocrats. The “dark streak” is really the desire to exercise power over others, often expressed in thuggish language and behavior. Autocrats make use of thugs (remember Mussolini and Hitler), as well as police, prisons, and torture.

One of the main features of democracy is the peaceful transfer of power from an office holder who lost an election to the candidate who won it. Thankfully, we have been able to accomplish this with the exception of the 1861 Civil War. Southern States could not accept the election of Lincoln with the power to get rid of slavery. No other attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power was made until after the election of 2020 in which former President Trump was not reelected.

Human beings are weak and all human governments have failed at some point, sometimes very dramatically by war or invasion by a foreign power. But human beings prefer freedom and peace. Sometimes populist leaders, posing as strong leaders, play on people’s fears and promise they can fix everything and bring peace and order. (Remember “Only I can fix it?”) Personal loyalty to the leader becomes the primary requirement for followers. Before they realize it, the people lose their freedom and find that they have to conform completely to the Leader’s will. Former President Trump convinced a certain number of people that he was a strong leader and that he really won the 2020 election, which he actually lost. He was able to convince a certain number of people that violence was necessary to correct the election in his favor and free them from domination by powerful elite forces arrayed against them. This brought out the thuggish behavior by his followers on January 6.

Autocrats, who are often populists, hate democracy because it does not guarantee that they will stay in power. Autocrats are afraid of submitting themselves to the consent of the people, as democracies require. They want to be able to use force and the threat of violence to get their way even before elections take place. Thuggish language becoming a part of political language and behavior is a significant danger sign that should be taken seriously. Healthy democracies need leaders of character who do not resort to immature thuggish language and behavior and do not encourage others to allow this dark streak to surface and dominate the political life of the nation.

We need leaders who will bring out “the better angels of our nature,” not the dark side of humanity.

Rev. Robert L. Montgomery, who holds a Ph.D. in social scientific studies of religion, lives in Black Mountain.