A 35-year-old Inkster man died Tuesday evening after being shot by an acquaintance at his Southfield apartment, police said. Southfield police officers and a crew from fire and rescue were called to a residence in the Franklin Hills Apartments shortly before 7 p.m. on a report of a home invasion and shooting. Live-saving measures were initiated on the wounded man and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO