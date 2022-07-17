ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gary Brown: Remembering the rules for the family clothesline

By Gary Brown
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151wAA_0giZslvn00

"Mom's Clothesline Rules," said the social media posting, pinpointing the age range of the members of the group page that posted the list by identifying that page's name. "Sock Hops and Doo-Wops," was that moniker.

By the way, "Socks must be hung by their toes," according to one of mom's first rules.

"Boy this brings back memories," commented the person re-posting the list on her social media page, a classmate from my hometown in western New York. She added a deep red heart emoji before explaining, "Miss you so much Mom."

And, indeed, the list of clothes-hanging mandates attributed to mothers of a certain era was memorable in its accuracy, so the rules provoked memories of many mothers who no longer are among us.

"The clothesline must be wiped before hanging clothes," the first rule ordered. "Clothes must hang in order – whites with whites," the rule dictated, adding whites must be "hung first."

A vivid vision of my mother's orderly clothesline came back to me as I read through the online list.

"Someone was watching my mother," I observed in a comment below the posting.

Memories of my own mother

Washing the clothes, especially in a family of four children, was quite a chore several decades ago, before the technology of automatic washers and dryers had become affordable for a large portion of the population.

To clean the clothes, mom used a round basin wringer washer that was stationed in our basement. The clothes basket sat on cool concrete at the base of the basin, waiting to receive the garments after she wrung the final rinse water out of them.

Then she would carry the wicker basket up the stairs leading to the basement doors that opened onto our side lawn.

"Your mother is bringing clothes!"

Usually the shout came from one of our neighbor friends who my brothers and I had recruited for a game of backyard baseball. And, the game would stop as whichever players were closest to the doors – slanted tornado doors – would grab handles on the basket and take the clothes to the line for the woman who served after school and during summers as their "second mom."

"We've got it for you Mrs. B!"

All of us worked for minimum wage on the chore. Kool-Aid and cookies was our pay.

Rules governed the hanging

Not surprisingly, perhaps, my mother's unwritten method for hanging clothes on the lines, which stretched like utility wires from one pole close to the garden to another pole near the swing set, was similar to the written rules in the social media posting.

"Shirts must always hang by the tail – never the shoulders."

Common sense. Creases on the cloth at the tail of a shirt can be hidden by trousers.

"Line up the clothes so that each item shares one of the clothes pegs with another item."

Everyone in our family had more than one job, even the clothespins.

"Hang sheets and towels on the outside line so you can hide your 'unmentionables.'"

We guarded our innocence in the 1950s. Even now, I'm sort of surprised there is a rule that brings to mind "unmentionables."

"It doesn't matter if it is sub-zero outside, the clothes will go out and just freeze."

Clothes must be washed in winter. And our basement was a damp one, so my mother needed more than the sump pump to remove the moisture from both the air and her family's clothes. That's why a corrolary rule might be "Short clothes must hang over tallest snowdrifts."

One of mom's most important rules, and the list's final one, was "pegs must be gathered up when taking down clothes – never leave them on the line."

Clothespins weren't cherished keepsakes, nor were they a particular target of thieves. And, certainly they weren't a high-priced item. Still, as my parents often said when they were trying to be thrifty and protective of our possessions, "we aren't the Rockefellers."

If we were, rules or no rules, we probably wouldn't be hanging out our own clothes on the line.

Reach Gary at gary.brown.rep@gmail.com. On Twitter: @gbrownREP

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Gary Brown: Remembering the rules for the family clothesline

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

To the magical aunt who loves my kids more than life 💜

I always thought my sister would be a great aunt. She is super fun, loves kids, and has endless energy for adventures. But it has been such a joy to see that not only is she a loving adult in the lives of my kids; she’s becoming something so much more: a safe space, a confidant, a partner in ice creams and kindergarten confessions and anytime FaceTime calls.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Seniors Guide

Family Caregiver Was a Thief

A daughter discovers that a cousin, acting as family caregiver, was taking advantage of her mother, taking money and possibly being abusive. Now, the family insists that the daughter forgive the cousin. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Voices: A letter to someone I love – whose heart is breaking

I know how hard this is. It is the summer holidays – and your best friend’s last day at school. After that her family will move away and she will start at a new school. I’m sorry that you are so cut up about it. I’m not sure I’ve seen you quite so devastated before.It feels like the end of your friendship, I know. It won’t be, but I know it feels like that. Everything will be more difficult. I have been through exactly the same thing. I won’t tell you I know exactly how it feels, because – the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Family
Akron Beacon Journal

Home With Tess: Five thrifting tips from a pro

Life is all about enjoying simple pleasures. For me, one of those joys is scouring sales for a great deal on something I love. I didn’t always enjoy thrifting. I found it overwhelming, time-consuming and difficult to find things that fit in with my style. Over the years, I’ve come to realize buying secondhand is a skill that takes time to acquire.
PARMA, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy