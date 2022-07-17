Gary Brown: Remembering the rules for the family clothesline

"Mom's Clothesline Rules," said the social media posting, pinpointing the age range of the members of the group page that posted the list by identifying that page's name. "Sock Hops and Doo-Wops," was that moniker.

By the way, "Socks must be hung by their toes," according to one of mom's first rules.

"Boy this brings back memories," commented the person re-posting the list on her social media page, a classmate from my hometown in western New York. She added a deep red heart emoji before explaining, "Miss you so much Mom."

And, indeed, the list of clothes-hanging mandates attributed to mothers of a certain era was memorable in its accuracy, so the rules provoked memories of many mothers who no longer are among us.

"The clothesline must be wiped before hanging clothes," the first rule ordered. "Clothes must hang in order – whites with whites," the rule dictated, adding whites must be "hung first."

A vivid vision of my mother's orderly clothesline came back to me as I read through the online list.

"Someone was watching my mother," I observed in a comment below the posting.

Memories of my own mother

Washing the clothes, especially in a family of four children, was quite a chore several decades ago, before the technology of automatic washers and dryers had become affordable for a large portion of the population.

To clean the clothes, mom used a round basin wringer washer that was stationed in our basement. The clothes basket sat on cool concrete at the base of the basin, waiting to receive the garments after she wrung the final rinse water out of them.

Then she would carry the wicker basket up the stairs leading to the basement doors that opened onto our side lawn.

"Your mother is bringing clothes!"

Usually the shout came from one of our neighbor friends who my brothers and I had recruited for a game of backyard baseball. And, the game would stop as whichever players were closest to the doors – slanted tornado doors – would grab handles on the basket and take the clothes to the line for the woman who served after school and during summers as their "second mom."

"We've got it for you Mrs. B!"

All of us worked for minimum wage on the chore. Kool-Aid and cookies was our pay.

Rules governed the hanging

Not surprisingly, perhaps, my mother's unwritten method for hanging clothes on the lines, which stretched like utility wires from one pole close to the garden to another pole near the swing set, was similar to the written rules in the social media posting.

"Shirts must always hang by the tail – never the shoulders."

Common sense. Creases on the cloth at the tail of a shirt can be hidden by trousers.

"Line up the clothes so that each item shares one of the clothes pegs with another item."

Everyone in our family had more than one job, even the clothespins.

"Hang sheets and towels on the outside line so you can hide your 'unmentionables.'"

We guarded our innocence in the 1950s. Even now, I'm sort of surprised there is a rule that brings to mind "unmentionables."

"It doesn't matter if it is sub-zero outside, the clothes will go out and just freeze."

Clothes must be washed in winter. And our basement was a damp one, so my mother needed more than the sump pump to remove the moisture from both the air and her family's clothes. That's why a corrolary rule might be "Short clothes must hang over tallest snowdrifts."

One of mom's most important rules, and the list's final one, was "pegs must be gathered up when taking down clothes – never leave them on the line."

Clothespins weren't cherished keepsakes, nor were they a particular target of thieves. And, certainly they weren't a high-priced item. Still, as my parents often said when they were trying to be thrifty and protective of our possessions, "we aren't the Rockefellers."

If we were, rules or no rules, we probably wouldn't be hanging out our own clothes on the line.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Gary Brown: Remembering the rules for the family clothesline