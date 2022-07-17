ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Let's face the ugly truth: It's been one of the most challenging years on record for Wall Street and the investing community. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value.

What could go wrong seemingly has. Global supply chains remain challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the U.S. inflation rate hit yet another four-decade high of 9.1% in June . Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. It's a never-before-seen scenario that's led to a historically awful performance for equities.

But the big question remains: How far could the stock market plunge ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8Ncf_0giZsjAL00

Image source: Getty Images.

This indicator suggests a market bottom could be closer than you think

Superficially, no one knows that answer. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

But just because we can't precisely predict the answers to the above, it doesn't mean history doesn't rhyme from time to time. One indicator has proved particularly adept at calling the S&P 500's bottom fairly accurately during most major pullbacks since the mid-1990s. Based on this indicator, the broad-based S&P 500 could be closer to a bottom than most folks realize.

The indicator in question is the S&P 500's forward-year price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio . In simple terms, this involves dividing the S&P 500 Index into Wall Street's forecast earnings per share for the index in the upcoming year (in this case, 2023).

During the coronavirus crash of 2020, the fourth-quarter pullback of 2018, and the end of the dot-com bubble in 2002, the S&P 500's forward P/E ratio bottomed out between 13 and 14 each time .  It's worth noting that the S&P 500's forward P/E ratio pushed well below 13 during the financial crisis of 2008-2009 (like I said, no indicator is perfect). However, there's a big difference between the entire financial system struggling and the U.S. economy facing a slowdown or recession. We look to be leaning toward the latter and not the former at the moment.

If the S&P 500 were to, again, find a bottom at a multiple of 13 to 14 times Wall Street's forward-year earnings forecast, it would imply additional downside ranging from 11.9% to 18.2%, based on a forward P/E ratio of 15.9, as of July 13, 2022. This works out to a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,110 to 3,350 on the S&P 500.

While that might still sound like a ways off, I'd point out that the S&P 500 is already 1,000 points below its all-time high. As long as the "e" component, earnings, doesn't fluctuate too much going forward, the index is just 450 points to 690 points from reaching its projected bottom. In other words, the worst of the decline is probably in the rearview mirror; and that's a potentially good thing for investors' psyche.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx1wd_0giZsjAL00

Image source: Getty Images.

Three smart ways to invest in a bear market

Although the velocity and unpredictability of downside moves during a bear market can be unnerving and rightly tug at investors' heartstrings, history is quite clear that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. As a reminder, each of the 38 previous double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 since the beginning of 1950 were eventually cleared away by a bull market rally.

If you have money that you're able to invest right now, which won't be needed to for bills or emergencies, there are a number of genius investing strategies to consider during a bear market .

For example, buying dividend stocks is a smart way of putting your money to work during periods of heightened volatility. Companies that regularly pay a dividend to their shareholders are often profitable on a recurring basis and are likely time-tested. Perhaps even more important, income stocks have historically run circles around non-dividend payers in the return department over multiple decades. In other words, boring dividend stocks can be an investor's best friend during a bear market pullback.

Secondly, it's never a bad idea to consider putting your money to work in companies that provide a basic necessity good or service. For instance, just because inflation is soaring and consumers are worried about the economy in the near-term, it doesn't mean homeowners are going to stop using electricity or quit buying food. Utility stocks and nondiscretionary good and service providers are often a smart place to turn when uncertainty becomes deafening.

A third smart way to invest in a bear market is by keeping it simple with an index fund. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) effectively mirrors the price action of the S&P 500 index for a minuscule annual expense ratio of 0.03%. That's only a $0.30 fee for every $1,000 you invest.

If you're wondering why I chose an S&P 500 index fund, consider this: There hasn't been a rolling 20-year period since 1900 where the S&P 500 didn't deliver a positive total return, including dividends, to investors. If you buy an S&P 500 tracking index, such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and hold that index for 20 years, history has shown you'll make money 100% of the time . This makes bear market pullbacks an especially astute time to put your money to work in an S&P 500 tracking index.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

raymond johnson
4d ago

with Brandon at the wheel. it's going to plunge pretty deep. he does nothing but blame putin for escalating gas prices and inflation. does nothing to bring our economy in check.

Reply
4
Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Erase Early Lead to End Lower

The major indexes opened Monday solidly higher amid a round of well-received bank earnings, but chipped away at these gains to eventually end lower. Garnering the most attention from this morning's earnings calendar was Goldman Sachs (GS, +2.5%), which reported double-digit percentage declines in its top and bottom lines, though both figures beat analysts' consensus estimates. The blue-chip financial firm also said Q2 trading revenue soared 32% year-over-year to $6.5 billion – offsetting a 41% decline in investment banking revenue.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Stock Market#U S Economy#Equity Market#The Federal Reserve
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street

Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Fortune

‘That’s not how the oil market works’: Price cap on Russian oil could push the price to $140 a barrel, warns energy research director

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As the U.S. tries to rally support for a price cap on Russian oil, critics have jumped on the plan, calling the idea “ridiculous” and arguing market forces would quickly undermine the cap.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. More quarterly earnings reports will stream in this week as companies and investors try to get a grip on what happened in the second quarter and what could be coming next. Interest rates and inflation surged during the three-month period, and market watchers are looking for signs of how that affected consumer behavior and profits. Two big banks, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, get things started this week with their premarket releases Monday morning. Here are the other major names set to report over the next few days:
STOCKS
Axios

Stocks add to gains, shrug off Fed and data fears

Investors on Tuesday sloughed off dour housing data, choosing instead to focus on encouraging second-quarter earnings that have mostly absorbed the brunt of spiking interest rates and a slowing economy. The big picture: The S&P 500 popped by nearly 3%, with markets choosing to downplay a drop in June housing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett's Advice for a Bear Market? Ride the American Tailwind

Buffett is one of the richest and most successful investors. He follows a buy-and-hold approach to investing, which relies on long-term growth to build wealth. Buy-and-hold investors don't walk away from their stocks in bear markets -- they hold through them instead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock With 127% Upside, According to Wall Street

The cloud computing industry could be worth over $1.5 trillion annually by 2030. DigitalOcean has carved out a lucrative niche by targeting small to mid-size business customers. The company is showing strength across most of its core financial metrics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Money

Stocks Are Rallying. Does That Mean the Bear Market Is Ending?

The stock market is rallying — but investors shouldn't celebrate just yet. The S&P 500, an index commonly used to measure how stocks are doing overall, jumped 2.8% Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the the Nasdaq Composite closed up 2.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Tuesday marked the largest one-day percentage gains since June 24 for all three indexes, and a welcome relief for investors. The S&P 500 was up around 0.9% during trading midday Wednesday as well.
STOCKS
Fortune

The great Chinese mortgage strike: Thousands of homebuyers are refusing to pay their home loans as growing boycotts spread online

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Hundreds of thousands of homebuyers in at least 80 Chinese cities are refusing to pay their mortgages as property developers struggle to complete their building projects, signalling a new era of turbulence for China's continued real estate crisis.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy