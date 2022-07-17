ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Recorder

Local News Briefs: Chandlersville Homecoming is Aug. 5-7

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuCDv_0giZsVl300

Chandlersville Homecoming upcoming

CHANDLERSVILLE — The annual Chandlersville Homecoming will be Aug. 5 to 7 at various locations in the village.

There will be games, vendors, food trucks, raffles and auctions. The Nic Wig Band will play from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5, TAKE23 will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and a non-denominational church service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

Way and Means Committee to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Ways and Means Committee of Zanesville City Council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers of city hall.

Considered will be ordinances regarding assessment of liens against certain properties for delinquent bills, authorizing a base pay rate adjustment for certain positions and an amendment to appropriations.

ACPS having meeting

ZANESVILLE — Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Port Authority Discusses Local Economy

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority held a meeting Wednesday. They discussed a variety of issues impacting the community & local economy. The meeting addressed the post-pandemic environment and its impacts on the local economy and workforce. ZMCPA Executive Director Matt Abbott says they’re seeing a lot...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: County fairs in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair below. Athens County Fair: Aug. 5-13 Live music, demolition derby, tractor pull, and more. Athens County Fairgrounds – 286...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Assistance Available to Muskingum Co. Homeowners Impacted by Covid-19

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) and MEOAG Inc, the Community Action Agency of Muskingum County will assist eligible Muskingum County homeowners with housing expenses through the Save the Dream Ohio Homeowner Assistance Fund-Utility Assistance Plus (HAF-UAP) program funded by the American Rescue Plan of 2021. Assistance can be provided...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Church Service#Auction#Chandlersville Homecoming#Chandlersville#The Nic Wig Band#Way And Means Committee#Zanesville City Council
Your Radio Place

UPDATE: Water boil advisory issued in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has issued a water boil advisory because of a water main break. Areas impacted were updated Thursday to include all of Avon Drive, Grandview Road and Halbar Drive.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Atlantic Emergency Solutions Announces $4.7 M Investment in Morgan County

McConnelsville, Ohio–– Atlantic Emergency Solutions, a premier provider of best-in-class fire and emergency solutions, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Morgan County Development announced an investment of over $4.7 M to expand their facility in Morgan County. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Atlantic Emergency Solutions...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
The Athens NEWS

Glouster man’s community control revoked

A Glouster man has been sentenced to a maximum term of a year and a half in prison after violating the terms of his community control when he sold drugs to a Franklin County man who overdosed and died. Brandon Keith appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court Monday where...
GLOUSTER, OH
WHIZ

Today, Meathead Was Chosen as Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always does its best to care for the dogs that come into their facility. Whether they’re lost or abandoned, the adoption center works to provide the right dog for the right home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid always takes time to introduce us to a dog that is ready for adoption and this week is no exception.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn’t previously seen in quite some time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level. In addition, the CDC’s map shows about 40 percent of counties […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge Fire Department is working on emergency vehicle operation training

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Today and tomorrow (July 20-21), members of the Cambridge Fire Department will be completing Emergency Vehicle Operations in the parking area at the Little League Diamonds. Completion of the course is to ensure competency in operating all of the departments apparatus in varying conditions that may...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Fifi

Fifi, our adorable Pet of the Week from the Harrison County Dog Pound. Fifi is a 2-year-old Pitbull mix whose owner is moving so she’s been surrendered to the Harrison County Dog Pound in Cadiz, OH. She’s very friendly, house broken, crate trained, and very good with other dogs. If you’re interested in adopting Fifi please contact the Harrison […]
CADIZ, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Storm causes heavy damage in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency personnel responded to the area of Tarlton Road near Kingston Pike Sunday afternoon on reports of a possible tornado touchdown. According to initial reports, a strong thunderstorm ripped through the area leaving a path of damage. Dispatchers told first responders that a camper had...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
journal-leader.com

Summer Road Trips through Southeast Ohio

The National Road was America’s first highway to adventure and it still is!. The National Road offers adventure seekers today a great road trip just as it did two centuries ago. More than 25 key attractions, points of interests and interpretive signs, specific to the history of the road, are located throughout the county. From the famous “S” bridges to stagecoach stops and tollgates, the route is lined with picture perfect sites.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy