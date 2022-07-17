Local News Briefs: Chandlersville Homecoming is Aug. 5-7

Chandlersville Homecoming upcoming

CHANDLERSVILLE — The annual Chandlersville Homecoming will be Aug. 5 to 7 at various locations in the village.

There will be games, vendors, food trucks, raffles and auctions. The Nic Wig Band will play from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Aug. 5, TAKE23 will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 6 and a non-denominational church service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

Way and Means Committee to meet

ZANESVILLE — The Ways and Means Committee of Zanesville City Council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Monday in council chambers of city hall.

Considered will be ordinances regarding assessment of liens against certain properties for delinquent bills, authorizing a base pay rate adjustment for certain positions and an amendment to appropriations.

ACPS having meeting

ZANESVILLE — Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Aug. 4 at the board office, 205 N. Seventh St.