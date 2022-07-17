Cape Cod Poetry: Tides of water and time inspire poets

When it comes to inspiration, nature on Cape Cod never quits.

When we ask winning poets about their inspiration, over and over we hear, "Well, I was out walking ... :

And yet nature's endless variations make for endlessly new imagery as poets capture nature's beauty from where it has nestled on wind or shore and turn it all into words.

Here are the winning poets for July:

***

Dianne Ashley is retired to her childhood and aesthetic home in Eastham where she volunteers for Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, enjoys Cape Cod and is active in the community of poets, and other social justice communities.

SAVING YOU

By Dianne Ashley

I found a group for you in St. Peter’s church basement.

When you enter, one man gets a pillow for the metal chair.

They smile at you and you smile back.

I know you like to please people.

You gave up smoking for the therapy group.

Everyone in this group has the same problem.

They say their names and they name the problem.

They say it and you can also say it.

You feel like laughing and crying.

You hide your face in your hands.

You could not even whisper it to us, your family.

When you go home and peel the potatoes,

you feel different.

My younger sister plays with plastic horses.

She has her horses carry you into the sky.

She thinks everyone will be happy riding a horse.

She asks you to ride it.

You are not scared even with your lacy bones.

Your daughter knows

the horse knows

you will not fall off.

***

Dan McColgan lives in West Dennis and Plymouth and owns a local welding company named after Grand Cove on Bass River.

The inspiration for this piece comes from a lifetime observing the wonderful land and human scapes of Cape Cod.

Tides

By Dan McColgan

Written word, spoken word,

overpowered by the language of the universe.

As the tides undulate and cycle,

lapping the shore,

shifting and shaping,

grinding and polishing each grain of sand.

As we, each a human grain

are ground and polished by time and experience.

Eventually to dust.

A lustrous calcification of evolution and continuity.

***

Marianne Shafer, from West Falmouth, is the author of "The House on Crooked Pond."

Do Not Disturb

By Marianne Shafer

Fresh from the clothesline,

cotton whites, florals, pastels and stripes,

neatly folded in soft, fragrant piles,

relax on my bed in the bright sunshine and salt breezes

while we build sand castles and dance the children in the waves.

I will not iron these shirts and dinner napkins

for their gentle wrinkles are the mirrored images

of our summer smiles

and must not be disturbed.

***

Chip Bruce is a Wellfleetian who's recently been working to promote progressive education in Nepal.

Inspiration: Like most of us on Cape Cod, I love, and am fascinated by nature here —the birds and whales, of course, but also the lichen, the many kinds of wasps, and the jellyfish. I like to observe even the “pests,” to experience their complex ecosystems, and to study their marvelous adaptations to live with the most invasive species of all.

Real Estate

By Chip Bruce

Condo options abound in the woodpile

Multiple levels, some with a view

A chipmunk’s litter nestles safe in the crevices.

She darts out from time to time

Sharing sunflower seeds with the birds

Her cheeks and belly grow fat.

There is room for many neighbors

Including a red squirrel

Anyone small enough to wriggle through.

She moves so quickly

Too fast to hold

Too fast for the camera.

The lumbering car is no threat

But the access can still be treacherous

Others come from nowhere.

Her last dart is very brief

She can’t wriggle away

The fox is satisfied.

***

O. C. Phillips from Hyannis is a new poet, happy to share his art form ideas.

Inspiration: July, dusty road where I live, observed air, land and movement. I thought that a poem is here somewhere and chose to go there. Then the clouds, of course, suddenly appeared, then the sky gave us a cool blessing of refreshing rain. That stirred my senses to write a little thank you. I care to observe my natural ability to follow the best thought taken, no need.

Dry Spell

By O.C. Phillips

The dust it rises on the road

The corn is cracked and dry

There’s not a rain cloud to be seen in the mid summer sky

The grass is colored reddish brown

The river bed is completely dry

While the sun hangs like a

Yellow ball in an azure color sky.

As I sit here upon the stoop

The wind shifts to the west

I see a group of starlings fly

With haste towards their nest.

A cloud drifts in and blocks the sun

And down the lane a lone dog breaks into a run

Then, at my feet a blotch, a splatter

Then a gentle pitter patter

At once the heavens open wide

And down it comes like rushing tide

The smell is like no other that your senses ever knew.

The sweet and fresh aroma of rain, long overdue.

