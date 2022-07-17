ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Teens learn EMS, CPR and fire safety at first CERT Academy in Fayetteville

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
The first set of nearly 20 students completed the 2022 Teen Cape Fear Community Emergency Response Team Academy last month.

The five-day academy was hosted by the Cape Fear CERT and the Fayetteville Fire Department. During the academy, teens learned about medical operations, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, bullying, gang violence, how to prepare for a disaster and how to interact with law enforcement.

The youngest student to complete the academy, Alex Gathright, 13, said the course was a lot of fun, educational and hands-on.

“It’s good to know, … and it’s good for volunteer hours,” he said.

Alex said the activities put on by the academy were his favorite part.

“They brought in a helicopter,” he said. “Firemen showed us what they do.”

In September, Michael Gathright, Alex’s father, plans to take the Adult CERT Academy.

“It’s just a good way to get involved with the community, like Alex said, it’s good for volunteering,” Gathright said.

Alex’s father said he found out about the course after researching opportunities to volunteer within the community for his children to put on their college applications. In order to become a disaster relief volunteer for the county, the academy must be completed first.

"We appreciate Cape Fear CERTs and the numerous public safety agencies' willingness to engage with teens in our community to teach them invaluable lessons that will last a lifetime,” Garry Crumpler, Cumberland County Emergency Management coordinator, said in a news release.

The resources to host the teen academy were provided by the Cumberland County Emergency Services Department, Cape Fear CERT, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayetteville Police Department, the Fayetteville Fire Department, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Alliance Health.

Gathright said the academy was engaging and exposed the teens to things they take for granted. He said most people don't know about the fire department's hazmat team.

“But it’s good to know … what they do,” he said.

Gathright said the academy was an invaluable hands-on learning opportunity for his son.

The next academy begins July 25. For more information or to become a CERT volunteer, contact Melode Dickerson at capefearcert@gmail.com.

Health and education writer Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com.

sheetkicker
4d ago

this is the type of after school stuff our kids should be enrolled in. not just during school hours. keep them busy with positive things instead of play station and Xbox which usually has them interested in war games. why do you think these latest mass shooters got their ideas?

The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

Comments / 0

