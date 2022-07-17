ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, MA

A collision in Bellingham involving a motorcycle results in a fatality

By Abby Patkin, The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
The Milford Daily News
 4 days ago

BELLINGHAM — One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Wrentham Road and Lake Street.

The crash occurred about 1:48 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, where he was pronounced dead, Bellingham police wrote in a Facebook post Saturday night.

Authorities have not released any other information about the person who died and said no other information about the collision will be released at this time.

The other driver was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center. That person's condition is not known.

Bellingham police say they are investigating the collision, as are the Worcester District Attorney’s Office, Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (CEMLEC) Accident Reconstruction Team and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit (SPDU).

A Bellingham police spokesperson could not be reached for comment Saturday. The Daily News has also reached out to the Worcester District Attorney's Office.

Abby Patkin is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. Follow Abby on Twitter @AMPatkin. She can be reached at apatkin@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: A collision in Bellingham involving a motorcycle results in a fatality

The Milford Daily News

The Milford Daily News

