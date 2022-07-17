ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion/ Letters to the Editor: Quest for green lawns fuels pond algae problem

Kudos to Sandwich Director of Health Dave Mason for his honesty about the algae problem in Shawme Pond. (July 1) The people complaining are the very same people who are causing the problem: pond abutters who “need” green lawns and fertilize in order to have one.

Look in the mirror, people. Stop looking to the town to fix the problem you create. And the same goes for homeowners across the Cape. We live in a fragile ecosystem. Be responsible stewards of the environment. If you need a green yard, grow moss.

Angela King, Marstons Mills

New gun safety is weak, helps GOP

It seems foolish and tone-deaf to me that President Joe Biden would give a speech last Monday celebrating a very minor accomplishment in getting a new gun safety law passed by the federal government a few weeks ago.

In my opinion, the new gun laws that were passed are a major win by the Republican Party. The fact that automatic assault rifles, which can shoot at least 45 bullets a minute, are still allowed to be owned legally in some states in America will do nothing to stop the mass murders that have happened at grocery stores, parades, schools and in random neighborhoods throughout this country.

The members of the GOP who voted for the new gun control laws now can claim that their feeble attempt to curb gun violence in the upcoming November mid-term elections, that they have made a good faith effort to try to reduce the number of tragic shootings that will continue in the U.S. for the foreseeable future as long as civilians are legally allowed to use weapons that should only be in the hands of our police and active members of our military.

I highly doubt that these gun control measures will make any real difference in lowering the number of Americans who die tragically due mainly to angry and marginalized male shooters, who continue to murder innocent people because they can not accept their own shortcomings in their own lives.

Bram Hurvitz, Hyannis

