Live Wire: What are Fayetteville's regulations on parking 18-wheelers in residential areas?

By Akira Kyles, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
Q: What are the current city regulations regarding parking semi/18-wheelers in city subdivisions? They are frequently parked overnight and over weekends in many city subdivisions. What recourse do homeowners have when this occurs? — S.B.

A: According to Development Services Director Gerald Newton, the parking of heavy trucks and trailers is rarely allowed in residential neighborhoods.

Generally, heavy trucks are not to be driven on residential streets or parked on those streets or in residential areas of the city, Newton said. Several departments work to resolve any problems depending on the specific issues involved. The best way to find out if a type of vehicle is allowed is to contact the city's code enforcement office. Depending on the location and details, they will coordinate the efforts with zoning, the Police Department and the traffic division.

City code enforcement works traditional days and times to investigate complaints, update cases and conduct inspections. Concerns taking place after-hours, on weekends or holidays can still be shared by voice message at 910-433-1FAY; at 1FAY.com; on FayFixIt, the city's smartphone application; 910-433-1056; and code enforcement@fayettevillenc.gov.

When reported or discovered, a code enforcement inspector generally documents the truck by license number, unit number and company name (DOT number). The code enforcement inspector will attempt to contact the trucking company representative and discuss the violation by phone. After the phone call, a violation notice is sent to the trucking company and/or the owner of the private property where the truck is parked, giving them 10 business days to comply. Future violations within 24 months at the same property could result in a civil penalty being issued without another notice of violation needed.

Staff writer Akira Kyles can be reached at akyles@gannett.com.

Comments / 4

Eugene Desjardins
4d ago

People are trying to make a living, Sometimes involves them parking a truck at their house. no problem

Reply
7
Guest
4d ago

I've lived in many different states and subdivisions in my life. I have had neighbors next door to me, across the street from me and nearby, all of them truckdrivers who parked their cabs or trailers where they lived. There's absolutely nothing wrong with this! I am never going to stand in anyone's way to make a honest living. This "law" is usually enforced by the complainers knowing someone on the city council or commissioner's office, especially in Hope Mills!

Reply
3
Dale 1976
4d ago

Most of the people complaining probably don't have or want a job !!! Leave the working people alone

Reply
5
