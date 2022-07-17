ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Platt: Writing our 2020’s song about growth in Licking County

By Rick Platt
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWAR1_0giZsIWq00

Songs from the ‘80’s and ‘90’s are part of my youth in more ways than one.

Now Main Street’s whitewashed windows

And vacant stores

Seems like there ain’t nobody

Wants to come down here no more

Bruce Springsteen’s My Hometown might as while have been about my hometown. I grew up in a steel town that doesn’t make steel anymore. Much of my classmates did what Springsteen sang about—packed up our bags, maybe heading south.

Springsteen sung a ballad about my father’s hometown too—Youngstown. It’s a melancholy song of a declining place in a country that didn’t appreciate manufacturing and the nation’s cravings for steel.

Well my daddy came on the Ohio Works

When he came home from World War Two

Now the yards just scrap and rubble

Even Billy Joel got in the act too singing about decline in the ‘80’s. Allentown was about Pennsylvania towns, but it spoke to many of us Ohioans back then.

Well we’re living here in Allentown

And they’re closing all the factories down

Out in Bethlehem they’re killing time

Filling out forms

Standing in line

My kids and grandkids (I’m grateful for one of those on the way) won’t have the same tunes stuck in their heads that I did. The lyrics about growth and progress are writing themselves in places like Newark and Licking County in the 2020’s.

A whole new generation of song writers have new fodder of so-called “problems” in Ohio in the 2020’s—more jobs than people to fill them, more buyers than sellers of homes, and more interested industrial businesses than available industrial sites.

My generation has an obligation to remind later generations that these problems are not really problematic in comparison to the alternatives. Trust me. I watched decline, not just listened to it in songs.

It’s harder to figure out how to fund a shrinking school system than a growing one nearing capacity. It’s a real task to rebuild old streets on a dime than pave new ones on a dollar. Waiting for your job’s new electronic paycheck in your account beats waiting for the old paper unemployment check delivered to your porch.

I’ll suggest that Bruce could write about Intel. It’s first new factory in decades is happening in Ohio. Ground was broken in Licking County earlier this month to signal the realness of a whole new semiconductor industry coming to the Heartland. Suppliers are already here in Ohio and the promise is more are on their way. These facts bring with it a new song of positive progress instead of an old song of stagnation.

Billy could write lyrics about blossoming manufacturing of all sorts like soy crisps at GB Food in Heath or polycarbonate at Covestro in Hebron. I’d suggest song writers paint a picture about Behr paint soon to be made in Licking County or get fired up about gas compressor components assembled at the recently tripled-in-size Ariel plant. The Tamarack Dairy milk plant is expanding. So is the thin film plant owned by Transcendia. Expansion story lines of the 2020’s sure beat the opposite story of U.S. manufacturing in the ‘80s.

Given decline or growth, who doesn’t choose growth for their kids and grandkids?

I think there really are some lyrics in there somewhere. Together, let’s sing about growth in the 2020’s in our hometown.

Rick Platt is the President and CEO of the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority, a regular development column writer, and a father of four who lives in Newark. He is a JobsOhio Board member.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4. 9:19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
paydayreport.com

Chipotle Closes 1st Store to Unionize – 9,000 Columbus Teachers Could Go on Strike – Korean BBQ Restaurant Unionizes in L.A

Greetings from the Burgh, where my air conditioning has broken and my landlords are taking a week to repair it. Donate to help us buy some fans for Payday HQ. Last month, workers at a Chipotle location in Augusta, Maine launched the company’s first-ever union. Now, the company is closing that location permanently, claiming that they are unable to staff the location.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CDC: COVID-19 cases rising in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is back at a point in the COVID-19 pandemic it hadn’t previously seen in quite some time. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) latest update on its map has Franklin County in the yellow, or medium, level. In addition, the CDC’s map shows about 40 percent of counties […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why are gas prices in Athens, Ohio so high?

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — People in Athens are fuming over fuel prices. Multiple viewers in Athens asked NBC4 Investigates why gas prices are so much higher in their area when compared to other parts of Ohio, which have seen record-high prices go down in recent weeks. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon […]
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Bethlehem, OH
City
Heath, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Hebron, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Remains Very Popular Location for Relocation

MARYSVILLE – We all know that Union County and Marysville is growing by leaps and bounds, but do we have hard numbers showing us exactly how much the area is growing in population?. Eric Phillips, Economic Development Director for Union County/Marysville, does and he shared those numbers with both...
UNION COUNTY, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Festivals & Events | Lancaster Festival, Christmas in July and Jazz and Rib Fest

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard. Bringing together family-fun events, fair food staples, impressive farm animals and exciting rides, the Franklin County Fair has something for everyone. This year some highlights include a hands-on fishing experience, monster truck shows and a magic and hypnosis show. July 21-30 Lancaster Festival.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

From Michigan to Mansfield for a tattoo at Inkcarceration

MANSFIELD — Griffen Deering, of Clarkston, Michigan, lies prone on a tattooing table, his arm outstretched behind him while his tattoo sleeve-in-progress gets filled in. "The bones suck and the wrist sucks," Deering says, wincing slightly. This is his third day on the tattoo table at Georgia-based Paragon Tattoo's...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Billy Joel
92.3 WCOL

'A Piece Of The Bridge' Falls On Columbus Driver While On I-70

A couple was driving along I-70 in Columbus, Ohio, Friday night (July 15) when a piece of a bridge fell on their car, smashing their windshield, according to ABC 6 News. Kenwanna and Jonathan Washington were driving home from a family gathering at about 9 p.m. when a piece of concrete hit their windshied as they traveled under the Hamilton Road bridge.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ohio Works
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Democratic Party calls on Dave Yost to resign

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters on Tuesday called on Dave Yost to resign from his position as Ohio attorney general. The move comes after a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim was forced to go to Indiana for an abortion as a consequence of a highly restrictive abortion law that Yost had supported. While Yost and other Republicans had raised doubts about the girl’s existence, Columbus police last week arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of rape in connection with the incident.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley singer/songwriter glad to perform at Blame My Roots

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joey Adams, 21, of Wheeling, describes his music as “country through and through.” He performs every weekend at venues in Pittsburgh, Columbus, Morgantown and Athens. He says he was happy to get the call from Blame My Roots organizers, asking him to perform Saturday on the Buskers Stage. The West Liberty […]
WHEELING, WV
cwcolumbus.com

1st Wahlburgers in Columbus opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first Columbus location for Wahlburgers opened Monday at Hollywood Casino Columbus. The casual dining chain, founded by brothers Mark, Donnie, and Chef Paul Wahlberg, is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location is owned and operated by Penn...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
columbusmessenger.com

Another historic Groveport church in peril

Groveport may possibly lose another historic church congregation. A year ago the Groveport Presbyterian Church, which had operated on College Street since 1853, closed due to decreasing membership and finances. Now, the Catholic Diocese of Columbus is considering closing St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Road, as part of its Real...
GROVEPORT, OH
Travel Maven

9 Ohio Dishes You Have to Try Before You Die

From small hole-in-the-wall joints to bustling establishments celebrated by locals, all of the restaurants on this list serve delicious mouth-watering foods that are very specific to the state of Ohio and you're going to want to try them. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 iconic Ohio foods that every resident of the Buckeye State needs to indulge in at least once in their lives.
OHIO STATE
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy