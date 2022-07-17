ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers game postponed vs. Cleveland Guardians

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Update: The game has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. It has been moved to August 15 as part of a doubleheader.

Detroit Tigers (37-55) vs. Cleveland Guardians (46-44)

When: 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

First-pitch forecast: High-70s, chance of rain.

Probable pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-3, 4.45 ERA) vs. Guardians RHP Shane Bieber (4-5, 3.24 ERA).

Lineup: TBA.

Game notes: It's the final game before the All-Star break for the two teams; Detroit enters the break in fourth place in the American League Central, barely ahead of the Kansas City Royals. Cleveland, second in the division, will be closer to a playoff spot when play resumes but will likely need to win the Central to make the postseason as the AL East projects to cover all the wild card slots.

Miguel Cabrera and Gregory Soto will represent the Tigers in the Midsummer Classic while Emmanuel Clase, Andres Gimenez and Jose Ramirez are the Guardians' All-Stars.  When regular-season play begins again Thursday, the Tigers have a doubleheader vs. the Oakland Athletics. The Guardians get back into action Friday vs. the Chicago White Sox.

Live updates

