Today is: National Ice Cream Day

By News-Messenger/News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
Today we celebrate ice cream. On May 17, 1984, a bill was introduced by Sen.Walter Dee Huddleston of Kentucky to designate July 1984 as National Ice Cream Month, and July 15, 1984, as National Ice Cream Day. Senate Joint Resolution 298 was passed and became law after being signed by President Ronald Reagan on July 2. On July 9, President Reagan issued Proclamation 5219.

In it, he called ice cream a "nutritious and wholesome food" that over 90% of American citizens ate. July 15, 1984, was the third Sunday of the month, and National Ice Cream Day has since been celebrated on the third Sunday of July.

Ice cream is made with ingredients such as eggs, cream, vanilla, milk, and sugar.

Source: Checkiday.com

